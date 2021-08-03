The US men’s basketball team just needed a little adversity to jump-start its decisive rally

But it seems this team needs to bleed a little before it can assert itself and impose its will. Kevin Durant (29 points) hit a pair of threes to open the third period and Celtics forward Jayson Tatum again delivered in the second half for a 95-81 win.

Such was the case Tuesday at Saitama Super Arena, when the Americans fell behind by 10 points in the second period against aging Spain, looking very much like an upset victim in the quarterfinals.

SAITAMA, Japan — The journey for this much-ridiculed US men’s basketball team is two games from being over. One thing that will be a benchmark for the team, regardless of how it fares in the Olympic tournament, is that it can be dominant and rudderless in the same game.

Advertisement

The US will face Australia (a 97-59 victory over Argentina) in the semifinals, in what could be its most difficult test of the tournament.

It was assumed that improvement would be steady and chemistry built gradually when the US team essentially was thrown together during the NBA playoffs with players who had just completed their seasons. Fatigue was going to be an issue. Depth was not there in certain positions.

The US lacks a true point guard — Jrue Holiday and Damian Lillard have filled that role — and a true space-eating center, which is why teams such as Spain are playing super big lineups. Astute rival coaches such as Vincent Collet of France and Spain’s Sergio Scariolo have figured that the way to beat the Americans is to dominate them in the paint.

And when the US is errant from the 3-point line, as was the case in the first half Tuesday, it’s vulnerable. But it’s rare that so many prolific offensive players are erratic, so the strategy at this point is to wait for guys such as Durant, Tatum, and Devin Booker to eventually return to form.

Advertisement

That’s who they are — a jump-shooting team that can be deadly in transition. The Olympic tournament is filled with bruisers, players with lumps on their faces and floor burns thirsting to make the game physical. The US is about finesse, while Spain attempts to wear down its opponents with interior play.

It worked for a while, but Durant got hot and then his teammates loosened up, going 9 for 15 from the 3-point line in the second half compared with 4 for 17 in the first. Tatum (13 points) converted all three of his second-half shots, including a pair of threes. The second gave the US an 85-75 lead with 3:51 left after Spain had sliced a 16-point deficit to 6.

“It was just big to respond,” Tatum said. “It was a time not to get worried but I guess to bring that sense of urgency.

“We all bring something different to the table, just figuring out different games, different situations, where different guys have it going and we just have to recognize that. And do what we need to do individually to win the game.”

The US was 19 for 30 shooting in the second half, while its defense forced nine turnovers and withstood a barrage from veteran NBA guard Ricky Rubio, who scored 38 points in 27 minutes.

Advertisement

“We just started hitting some shots,” Tatum said. “And obviously when you start hitting shots, your defense picks up. We took a good punch from them in the first half. They played really well and we knew if we kept swinging, shots would go down and we would open it up.”

The Olympic tournament has allowed Tatum to display his distribution skills. He has been accused of being iso-heavy, with a shoot-first mentality, but with the talent on Team USA, he and his teammates would rather pass to an open man than force a shot. Tatum is playing within himself, not trying to do too much, a skill that could help him greatly when his fifth NBA season begins in October.

“We all don’t have to score 30,” Tatum said. “There’s just so many guys who can make different plays, and when you draw attention, you just make the right play.”

Spain has been eliminated by the US in the last four Olympic Games, and this was the end of an era; Pau and Marc Gasol have said this would be their final Olympics for Spain. The Spanish were aging but still a game opponent.

Rubio, who joined his fourth NBA team this summer when he was traded to the Cavaliers, was unstoppable, carrying Spain in stretches Tuesday.

He’s an 11-point-per-game scorer in the NBA but he dazzled here with an array of driving layups, 3-pointers, and acrobatic jumpers. It’s a prime example of how some players who are considered average in the NBA thrive on the international stage.

Advertisement

The US was burned by former Celtic Evan Fournier, who scored 28 points in France’s win on July 25. The difference Tuesday was that the Americans didn’t get discouraged, instead finding ways to overtake the opponent with teamwork and pinpoint shooting.

“I think when we got down 10, we got a little frantic,” forward Draymond Green said. “We started to panic a little bit. But we pulled it back in, we got stops.

“We believe that we have the greatest players in the world and those shots are eventually going to fall, and they did.”

Gary Washburn can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GwashburnGlobe.