Concerts are back at Fenway Park. Up first: Guns N’ Roses

Concert season has made it’s long-awaited returned to Fenway Park, and on Tuesday night, Guns N’ Roses kicked off a four-day stretch of back-to-back performances from chart-topping artists.

Fans filed into America’s Most Beloved Ballpark for the start of the 2021 Fenway Concert Series, which will continue on Wednesday night with a show from Billy Joel, Green Day on Thursday night, and New Kids on the Block on Friday night, followed by a Sunday night performance by Zac Brown Band. Maroon 5 will perform on Sept. 12, and the Jonas Brothers will take the stage Oct. 1.

Tuesday marks the first time in well over a year that live music could be heard from the Lansdowne Street venue due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With the lifting of virus-related restrictions in late-May, the concert series is letting fans in at full-capacity. All performances were postponed from the 2020 schedule, with the exception of Zac Brown Band and the Jonas Brothers, which were added to the concert series earlier this summer.