Concerts are back at Fenway Park. Up first: Guns N’ Roses

Concert season has made it’s long-awaited returned to Fenway Park, and on Tuesday night, Guns N’ Roses kicked off a four-day stretch of back-to-back performances from chart-topping artists.
Fans filed into America’s Most Beloved Ballpark for the start of the 2021 Fenway Concert Series, which will continue on Wednesday night with a show from Billy Joel, Green Day on Thursday night, and New Kids on the Block on Friday night, followed by a Sunday night performance by Zac Brown Band. Maroon 5 will perform on Sept. 12, and the Jonas Brothers will take the stage Oct. 1.
Tuesday marks the first time in well over a year that live music could be heard from the Lansdowne Street venue due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With the lifting of virus-related restrictions in late-May, the concert series is letting fans in at full-capacity. All performances were postponed from the 2020 schedule, with the exception of Zac Brown Band and the Jonas Brothers, which were added to the concert series earlier this summer.
Here are some photos from night one, where Axl Rose and the gang debuted a new song called “Absurd,” and opener Wolfgang Van Halen put on a powerhouse performance.
Outstanding time tonight!! #gunsnroses #FenwayPark pic.twitter.com/ozTncBUYTH— Michael Labbe (@Superstarml) August 4, 2021
Save your ticket stubs! pic.twitter.com/qkxw4Uzt2H— Rob Bradford (@bradfo) August 4, 2021
Tonight Axel, Slash and Duff played in the same outfield as Williams, Yaz and the Babe. Amazing @gunsnroses @RedSox @fenwaypark pic.twitter.com/faVtHUE0l1— Sterling Pingree (@SterlingPingree) August 4, 2021
@gunsnroses just slayed Fenway Park. @axlrose and the crew put on an incredible show. It has small club vibes with big arena sound. pic.twitter.com/p3qj7uiTx1— Marc Girolimetti (@MSGiro) August 4, 2021
Guns N’ Roses are the last true classic rock act, they snuck in at end of hair metal era and before grunge and end of rock era, despite only having 4 albums they have enough iconic songs to keep going on live circuit pic.twitter.com/oNT5XSEeVI— David Amoyal (@DavidAmoyal) August 4, 2021
#GNRTOUR2021— Slash World Argentina (@slashworldarg) August 4, 2021
Slash en ‘Welcome To The Jungle’, en el Fenway Park, Boston, MA, 03/08/2021.
🤘🎩🇦🇷
📷 Alessandra Do Val. #slash #gunsnroses #gnfnr #werefnback #boston pic.twitter.com/cH3ZGkjnCl
@DuffMcKagan & #Axlrose rocking in #Boston at #fenwaypark— Tenderness Army (@Tenderness_Army) August 4, 2021
📸 thaispsico#DuffMcKagan #gunsnroses #notinthislifetime #notinthislifetimetour #appetitefordestruction #gnr #gnfnr #slash #rock #useyourillusion #2021 #gnrtour2021 #tendernessarmy pic.twitter.com/X0taklSgxn
Was my third time seeing @gunsnroses reunion tour tonight, i genuinely believe they got back together because they knew they could be new Rolling Stones on rock tour circuits- people around my age will keep going to see them pic.twitter.com/UBu0RLSJLz— David Amoyal (@DavidAmoyal) August 4, 2021
@Slash and @richardfortus perform at Fenway Park, Boston, MA, 🇺🇸— GN'Rblackandwhite (@GNRblackwhite) August 4, 2021
🎥 @gunsnroses #GunsNRoses pic.twitter.com/wmMqj3woZK
Intro “Only Women Bleed” en el @FenwayPark, Boston, MA, USA 🇺🇸🎩🌹🤘🏻. 03/08/21#GNR #GnFnR #Slash @Slash #Gibson #GNRinBoston #RnFnR #Boston #GNR2021— Slash Army Argentina (@SlashArmy_ARG) August 4, 2021
🎬: thaispsico pic.twitter.com/FqCcbGiYlw
#SETLIST | Guns N' Roses @ Boston, PA - 08.04.21— GN'R Sudamérica (@gnrsud) August 4, 2021
(vía @margott1h) pic.twitter.com/4KEmDACMG4
First fans are on the field as concerts return to Fenway Park. Up first Guns 'N Roses later tonight. Live report on WBZ News at 5:00 pic.twitter.com/Ph2BKKPQBE— WBZ | CBS Boston News (@wbz) August 3, 2021
Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follower her on Twitter @brittbowker.