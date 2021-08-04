fb-pixel Skip to main content

Concerts are back at Fenway Park. Up first: Guns N’ Roses

By Brittany Bowker Globe Staff,Updated August 4, 2021, 47 minutes ago
Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose, left, and Slash performed on the first weekend of the Austin City Limits Music Festival on Oct. 4, 2019.
Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose, left, and Slash performed on the first weekend of the Austin City Limits Music Festival on Oct. 4, 2019.Jack Plunkett/Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP

Concert season has made it’s long-awaited returned to Fenway Park, and on Tuesday night, Guns N’ Roses kicked off a four-day stretch of back-to-back performances from chart-topping artists.

Fans filed into America’s Most Beloved Ballpark for the start of the 2021 Fenway Concert Series, which will continue on Wednesday night with a show from Billy Joel, Green Day on Thursday night, and New Kids on the Block on Friday night, followed by a Sunday night performance by Zac Brown Band. Maroon 5 will perform on Sept. 12, and the Jonas Brothers will take the stage Oct. 1.

Tuesday marks the first time in well over a year that live music could be heard from the Lansdowne Street venue due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With the lifting of virus-related restrictions in late-May, the concert series is letting fans in at full-capacity. All performances were postponed from the 2020 schedule, with the exception of Zac Brown Band and the Jonas Brothers, which were added to the concert series earlier this summer.

Advertisement

Here are some photos from night one, where Axl Rose and the gang debuted a new song called “Absurd,” and opener Wolfgang Van Halen put on a powerhouse performance.

Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follower her on Twitter @brittbowker.

Boston Globe video