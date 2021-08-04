Doc Talk: Alvin Ailey’s artistry remembered; innocence and guilt pondered

As seen in Jamila Wignot’s provocative and stirring “ Ailey ,” this success did not come easily. He was born in rural Texas during the Depression and had been abandoned by his father as an infant. In an interview he recalls how he and his mother roamed the countryside together, his mother earning money as a domestic and in the fields picking cotton. His earliest memories were of him being “glued to my mother’s hip, sloshing through the terrain, branches slashing against a child’s body, going from one place to another, looking for a place to be.”

Alvin Ailey, who died of AIDS, in 1989, at 58, transformed American dance and advanced the cause of civil rights through his deeply personal, tragic, and triumphant art.

That place turned out to be Los Angeles, where he first discovered the power of dance. Ailey attended a performance of the Ballet Russe de Monte Carlo, and a new world opened up for him. He later drew inspiration from Katherine Dunham, a Black dancer and choreographer with her own company, and took dance instruction from Lester Horton. In 1954 he moved to New York and was taught by such greats as Martha Graham. But Ailey wanted to express his own experience, combining the revelation of dance with his deepest memories, and in 1958 he formed the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater (AAADT). Here he incorporated his recollections of the fields, the church services, and the honky tonks of his early years in works such as “Blues Suite” (1958) and “Revelations” (1960).

Alvin Ailey, pictured in the 1950s with Misaye Kawasaki, Larry Maldonado, and Lelia Goldoni of the Lester Horton Dance Group. in a scene from "Ailey." Bob Willoughby/Neon

At first the group struggled with money woes, no-frills world tours, and bus trips cross country to remote venues. These early days are reminiscent of the penurious origins of Merce Cunningham’s company as seen in Alla Kovgan’s “Cunningham” (2019) — one difference being that Cunningham’s corps did not have to deal with the segregation in America at the time. Though Ailey did not express his views about racism and other political issues overtly, audiences could sense the anger and torment seething in his works. He was anguished and enraged following the Chicago police killing of the Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, in 1969, and in response created the slow-burning catharsis of “Masekela Language” (1969). “We didn’t have to go out on the street and protest,” says one of his dancers. “Our protest was on the stage.”

Ailey’s life was on the stage, too, and there wasn’t much else for him beyond it. Ceaselessly touring, working non-stop, and constrained by the homophobia of the time, he found that his only companionship was with his troupe and even they didn’t really know him. When overwhelming success came in the 1970s, he felt unworthy and a fraud. Seeing the disconnect between the poverty of his past and his new-found fame he perversely felt, as Bill T. Jones surmises in an interview, “that if [he] got this far . . . it was because [he] pulled one over on somebody and any day now [he was] going to be found out.” The stress, loneliness, and self-loathing sent him into a downward spiral that Wignot effectively underscores with reverse-action footage. He broke down in 1980 and entered a mental hospital, diagnosed with bipolar disorder (then known as manic-depression). When he was discharged his ever-faithful mother tended to him for weeks. He recovered and went back to work.

Wignot intercuts her interviews, clips of performances, and other archival material with Rennie Harris’s rehearsals for his 2018 piece “Lazarus,” a celebration of the AAADT’s 60th anniversary and a tribute to Ailey’s life. From the passion and commitment of the piece’s performers and creators it looks like Ailey’s troubled, triumphant spirit lives on. “Alvin breathed in,” his muse and favorite dancer, Judith Jamison, says of his last moments, “and he didn’t breathe out. We are his breath out.”

Leann DeHart and Paul DeHart in “Enemies of the State.” Courtesy of IFC Films. An IFC Films Release.

Blowing the whistle on a whistleblower?

Sonia Kennebeck’s “Enemies of the State” (2020) opens with a quote from Oscar Wilde: “The truth is rarely pure and never simple.” That certainly describes the case of Matt DeHart, a self-proclaimed whistleblower and victim of government persecution. His story is murky not just because of its mysteries but also because Kennebeck employs extensive reenactments from various points of view, presenting alternate versions of what happened. In so doing she emulates the style and strategy of “The Thin Blue Line” (1988). That documentary was directedy by Errol Morris, this film’s executive producer.

Like his parents, Paul and Leann, DeHart had served in the military, where he worked in intelligence. Unlike his conservative parents (his father is now a pastor), DeHart was a member of the disruptive activist group Anonymous. After being discharged, in 2009, he claims to have inadvertently intercepted classified files addressed to WikiLeaks, which were so explosive that he was terrified. He deleted them from his computer after making screenshots and saving them on USB sticks.

In 2010 the FBI picked up DeHart and, according to him, he was interrogated, tortured, and drugged. The feds dug up an old child-pornography charge DeHart had incurred in Tennessee, a charge which he and his parents vehemently deny. The three fled to Canada seeking asylum.

Was the pornography charge a ploy by the government to punish DeHart for his attempted whistleblowing? Or did DeHart fabricate the whistleblowing story to cover up that he was guilty of the pornography charge? Kennebeck, whose most recent film is this year’s “United States vs. Reality Winner,” masterfully orchestrates the reenactments with real footage and the testimony of prosecutors, defense lawyers, DeHart’s parents and friends, and various experts. One conclusion to draw from this dizzying account is that the best way to know the truth is by always questioning it.

