A double dose of advice from Real Housewives

Today, if you say “Housewife,” it conjures images of flipped tables. Gaudy jewelry, gaudier clothes. Using a prosthetic leg to make a point . Atlanta. New York City. Potomac. For better or for worse, the “Real Housewives” franchise rewrote the rules for what reality TV could be. With such a seismic cultural impact, it isn’t surprising that these stars have entered the memoir-cum-self-help space, but it does beg the question: Are people clamoring for advice from these women? And if so, why? Lucky for you, I have some answers! Or ... thoughts that are at the very least answer adjacent!

Housewife. A word that, for most of my life, conjured images of 1950s suburbia. Two point five kids, a husband who works all day, a dog, white flight. A woman whose job is running the family, managing the day to day. A wholesome job, an honorable and important one. And then, in March 2006, hot off the success of ABCs “Desperate Housewives,” Bravo announced a new reality documentary series, an “unscripted” version of the ladies on Wisteria Lane. “The Real Housewives of Orange County.” The rest, as they say, is history.

Margaret Josephs’s “Caviar Dreams, Tuna Fish Budget: How to Survive in Business and Life” (April 2021) and Dorinda Medley’s “Make It Nice” (out August 17, 2021) are so similar you would be forgiven for thinking they are one and the same. Josephs, a star of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” and Medley, who appeared on five seasons of “The Real Housewives of New York City,” are both glamorous white women with blond hair that’s so white it is nearly silver, big rings, and knowing smiles.

They both grew up in the Northeast (Medley is from the Berkshires) during the ’70s, both have Eastern European mothers whom they cherish, both have had a lifelong interest in fashion and clothing. They talk about the traumas and challenges in their lives with the same kind of almost but not quite vulnerable veneer: Yes, this was hard, but I moved on, and I am better for it.

While their stories are similar, there are quite a few key differences that are visible, even from their books’ covers. Medley is posed at a desk, elegant wood walls behind her, makeup leaning toward subtle. Her book feels the same — she drops a few tantalizing details about the behind the scenes workings at Bravo, but never fully pulls back the curtain. This book is not about gossip and celebrity; this book is about Medley assuring us that while she may be rich and at least medium famous, she worked hard for everything she got. “Look!” one can almost hear her saying. “You can conquer the world, as long as you have a good work ethic!”

Medley is, if not a great writer, certainly a compelling one, with a clear voice and a kind of wry humor that creeps up on you. The last chapter of the book includes more of the things I am now accustomed to finding in self-help books, things like: “Getting overwhelmed is normal. If you are in the thick of it, I’m here to remind you just to start. Take one small action, then another.” If you have ever seen a wall hanging in a TJ Maxx that says something like “Get Up and Conquer the World,” you’ve already received the level of wisdom Medley imparts here. If you buy this book because you find her funny, or bracingly honest, and you are curious about her story, you’ll be satisfied. If you buy this book because you need wise and helpful counsel, well, you might have better luck at TJ Maxx.

If Medley’s book is the good version of this kind of celebrity memoir, Josephs’s is the bad version. She has a clear flair for the dramatic; just look at that cover — black tablecloth, black chair, black walls, the sumptuous spread before her, her mischievous, red-lipsticked grin. “Caviar Dreams, Tuna Fish Budget: How to Survive in Business and Life” has “How To” right there in the title, and yet I must admit I do not think I could survive in either, based on the advice Margaret provides.

She takes us through her life from her childhood to today, ending each chapter with “Life Lessons,” such as “the deal only works when everyone is making money” or “sometimes you don’t know what you were missing all along, until you found it.” Are they any less insightful than the aphorisms bestowed in Medley’s book? No, but when a book tells me it will be a how to, I suppose I’ve gotten into the habit of expecting a little how and a little to.

Her voice leaps off the page, and if it’s hard to follow her as she zigs and zags from story to story; well, that just adds to the feeling that you are gossiping with a woman you kind of know at a party, after one too many glasses of wine. But if you want to succeed in business, I’m afraid this one isn’t for you.

As for me, well, I think I’m going to let the housewives do what they do best—relax with their money and fight on my television for a couple of months out of the year. The self-help I’ll leave to the pros.

“Caviar Dreams, Tuna Fish Budget: How to Survive in Business and Life,” by Margaret Josephs, Gallery Books, $28.

“Make It Nice,” by Dorinda Medley, Gallery Books, $28.

Christina Tucker lives in Philadelphia and writes for Autostraddle, Elle, Vogue, Teen Vogue, and NBC News’ Think. She podcasts as a fourth chair on NPR’s “Pop Culture Happy Hour.”