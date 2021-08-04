Garth Brooks’ Gillette show in doubt over surge in COVID-19 cases

Brooks, who was slated to play at Gillette for the first time on Oct. 9 , has already sold over 65,000 tickets for the show.

The statement said Brooks will assess the remainder of this year’s tour dates following his sold-out stadium shows in Kansas City on Aug. 7 and Lincoln, Nebraska on Aug. 14.

Garth Brooks’ October show at Gillette Stadium is up in the air due to a recent nationwide spike in COVID-19 cases, the country hitmaker announced in a statement Tuesday.

Tickets for the tour’s next scheduled stop, Seattle on Sept. 4, were supposed to go on sale this Friday, but the statement said that he would not go forward with selling tickets to that show until a decision is reached on whether or not he will perform it.

Advertisement

“It breaks my heart to see city after city go on sale and then have to ask those sweet people and the venues to reschedule,” Brooks, 59, said in the statement. “We have a three week window coming up where we, as a group, will assess the remainder of the stadium tour this year. It’s humbling to see people put this much faith in you as an artist, and it kills me to think I am letting them down.”

This news comes over a week after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released updated guidance as the Delta variant fuels a surge of COVID-19 cases nationwide. The CDC now suggests fully vaccinated individuals mask up in indoor, public places in regions of the country with “substantial and high” transmission.

As of Tuesday, Norfolk County, where Gillette is located, is categorized as an area with “substantial transmission.”

After Seattle, Brooks was set to perform in Cincinnati, Charlotte, North Carolina, and Baltimore before arriving in Boston. All shows, except those Baltimore and Boston, are sold out, in venues that hold tens of thousands of concertgoers.

Advertisement

If Brooks plays at Gillette, it will be the first time the venue has hosted a live concert since 2019. In 2022, the home of the Patriots is scheduled to host Elton John’s farewell tour and Kenny Chesney’s stadium tour.

Brooks’ stadium tour restarted in July after beginning in March of 2019.

Brooks has been outspoken regarding COVID-19 precautions, especially for those attending his shows. In a video posted to Facebook on Aug. 2, the country crooner urged his fans to prioritize safety at his Aug. 7 show at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

“You can’t be safe enough. You can’t be cautious enough. Keep your space. Keep your distance,” said the 14-time Grammy nominee. “Please feel free to wear the masks at the concert. Nobody is going to look at you strange, I promise.”

Before the Kansas City show, fans will be able to get vaccinated at clinic at the stadium, the Rolling Stone reported, with Kansas City mayor Quinton Lucas promising a “ticket upgrade raffle” for those who get jabbed.

Brooks told The Recount on July 30 that it would be “an honor” if he had to cancel shows due to the public health risk.

“As much as I would hate to do it, it’d be an honor, because you feel like you’re doing your part,” Brooks said.

Advertisement

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Dana Gerber can be reached at dana.gerber@globe.com