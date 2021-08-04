Where artists always have a creative home

Common art started up in 1999. Every Wednesday, dozens of people come to Emmanuel Episcopal Church, where common cathedral rents space from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., to meet, eat, and make jewelry, wooden sculptures, paintings, and more.

When everyone was hunkered down during the worst of the pandemic, one group of artists kept meeting: the unhoused, low-income, and volunteer artists of common art — a program from common cathedral (Ecclesia Ministries Inc.), a nonprofit agency providing pastoral care and outdoor Sunday services on Boston Common for more than 25 years.

Artist A. Jay Heckelman displayed one of the works he created at the common art program. “I get a lot out of this,” he said. “Mostly, to treat yourself as well as you treat friends.”

A. Jay Heckelman has been coming to common art for six years. “I’ve been doing art since I was a little kid,” said Heckelman, who lives in a shelter. “I came in and saw people doing artwork, and I fell in love with the place.”

Last week, artists sat around large tables, chatting and making painted paper petals — a collaborative project to create flowers for common cathedral’s office space. When they weren’t sipping coffee and eating lunch, they wore masks.

When COVID-19 hit, common art scrambled, but it didn’t close its doors.

“There were times all we had for creativity was sidewalk chalk, because we didn’t know what was safe to touch,” said common cathedral’s Rev. Mary Eaton, who gave the blessing last week. “Now, the air in the room is circulated seven times an hour, and more than 80 percent of us are vaccinated.”

Artist Harry Plourde called his unfinished piece “Imaginary Landscape.” Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

Allie Mattison, common art’s artist in residence, orchestrates the programming. The pandemic has, at least temporarily, put an end to live art exhibitions at common cathedral’s partner churches, although Unbound Visual Arts has an exhibition up now online. Even so, Mattison says the group’s focus has changed.

“Making art for the purpose of an end product has gone out the window,” she said. “Now it’s more about process and collaborative community building.”

At common art, creating fellowship is just as important as creating art. The isolation wrought by COVID-19 brought in new artists looking for company.

“Most fulfilling and miraculous is there were people who would come in last March who would sit to the side and watch,” Mattison said. “And now they have become leaders in the community.” Yvonne, who declined to share her last name, has been coming to common art on and off for about three years. “I was walking on Newbury Street, and Rev. Laura [Shatzer] invited me to come inside,” she said. “She had wonderful things in here.”

First, Yvonne exhibited her paintings. Then some sold — flowers, still lifes, and portraits. Buyers have commissioned her work.

“Allie gave me tapes and I’d practice,” she said. “I’m surprised at my creativity. And the feedback — ‘you’re a wonderful artist.’ That makes me feel good.”

Painting has done more than bolster her self-esteem.

“I had a period of homelessness, and during my time here, I sold my art and was able to save up and get my own place, and buy furniture,” Yvonne said. Now she comes to common art as a volunteer. Last week she was handing out socks.

“If you are unhoused and carry all your worldly possessions on your back, you’ve got a photo of your family and a change of clean underwear,” Eaton said. “You don’t have art supplies.”

Opening a space to gather and make art together, she said, “we get reminded we’re not alone. We get to have joy. When I started this work, I assumed we’d be using a lot of dark, heavy paints. But people on the street feel pride and joy and hope. It turns out we use a lot of red, yellow, and green. Bright colors. People come here to express good emotions.”

Artist Danita “Bubbles” Clark showed off her stained-glass bird feeder. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

There’s a spirit of gratitude and comfort among artists and volunteers. Dede Cadieux, a gemologist from York Harbor, Maine, drives down every Wednesday to help people make jewelry.

“This program is life-changing. The pastors who work here deal with people who may be in crisis, or violent, or angry,” she said. “They are able to bring them down to a level place.”

“It’s not just about the art. It’s about the love they get,” Cadieux said.

Heckelman feels it. He is, in many ways, Mattison’s second-in-command, keeping inventory of the art supplies.

“I get a lot out of this,” he said. “Mostly, to treat yourself as well as you treat friends.”

That sense of communal support, which so many people craved during the pandemic, makes common art a magnet.

“People come out not just to see and create, but to be seen and see each other. There are not a lot of places where you can be silly,” Eaton said. “And smart, and knowledgeable, and a teacher.”

COMMON ART: FRUIT OF THE SPIRIT

At Unbound Visual Arts through Aug. 31. www.unboundvisualarts.org

Cate McQuaid can be reached at catemcquaid@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter @cmcq.