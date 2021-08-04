Cambridge rowing startup Hydrow in talks to go public via SPAC as pandemic boosts interest in at-home fitness

The companies are in discussions about a transaction that values the combined entity at more than $1 billion, some of the people said. Sandbridge X2 is in talks with prospective investors about raising a private investment in public equity, one of the people added. Terms aren’t finalized and it’s possible talks could fall apart.

(Bloomberg) -- Cambridge startup Hydrow, a maker of rowing machines, is in talks to go public through a merger with Sandbridge X2 Corp., according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Hydrow, led by Chief Executive Officer Bruce Smith, had been exploring options such as an initial public offering or merging with a special purpose acquisition company, Bloomberg News reported in June. The company, which offers live and on-demand workouts — also sells heart-rate monitors, headphones, yoga blocks, resistance bands and foam rollers, its website shows.

A camera streams video of Aquil Abdullah, a 2004 Olympian, as he rows along the Charles River. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Hydrow competes in the at-home fitness market against companies including industry behemoth Peloton. Its investors include LVMH-backed private equity firm L Catterton; Rx3 Ventures, co-founded by Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers; Sandbridge Capital; Activant Capital and Winklevoss Capital Management, PitchBook data show.

Sandbridge X2, led by Chairman and CEO Ken Suslow, raised $238 million in a March IPO. The SPAC has said it intends to focus on a target in the consumer sector. Sandbridge’s first SPAC combined with Owlet Inc., a maker of baby monitors and other products.

In other at-home fitness deals, Beachbody and Myx Fitness went public through a SPAC, merging this year with Forest Road Acquisition Corp. to form Beachbody Co.