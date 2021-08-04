Target to boost educational program for employees

Target pledged $200 million over four years to fund educational courses for its US employees, mirroring a similar program from rival Walmart and showing the lengths companies will go to in a tight labor market. The new program will be available to more than 340,000 full-time and part-time US workers in its stores, distribution centers, and headquarters, Target said in a statement Wednesday. Employees can choose from 250 classes at more than 40 schools on topics ranging from computer science to design. They will accrue no out-of-pocket costs, even for textbooks and other fees. For studies outside the program, Target will also pay as much as $5,250 annually for non-master’s degrees and as much as $10,000 for master’s degrees. Target built the program with Guild Education, which specializes in higher education for working adults and also helped craft Walmart’s tuition program. Classes will be available from the University of Arizona, Oregon State University, the University of Denver and others. The move comes a week after Walmart sweetened its three-year-old college tuition program by investing $1 billion to remove all costs for employees — an effort to boost enrollment in a plan that previously cost staffers $1 a day. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

FINANCE

Bank of America unveils new business travel card

Bank of America is adding a commercial credit card for on-the-go business people in a bet that work travel will eventually return. The new Executive Explorer card will offer statement credits for travel perks such as expedited security clearance at airports and enhanced insurance for lost or delayed luggage, the lender announced Wednesday. As much as $5,000 in baggage claims will be covered, compared with $2,000 for competitors’ cards, Bank of America said. The company also expanded its mobile offerings with an app that lets customers check their balances, temporarily lock their cards, and access other information from their smartphones. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AUTOMOTIVE

GM does well in second quarter despite factory closures

Despite a computer chip shortage that temporarily closed some of its factories, General Motors made a healthy $2.8 billion net profit in the second quarter. The earnings came even though GM plants cranked out 200,000 fewer vehicles than they did during the same quarter in 2019, the last comparable quarter before the coronavirus pandemic. The automaker told the same story as competitors Ford, Stellantis, and others, saying that high prices and strong demand for expensive pickup trucks and luxury SUVs overcame inventory shortages. The average GM vehicle sold for over $48,000 from April through June, up more than $5,200 from a year earlier, according to Edmunds.com. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

MEDIA

The New York Times now has 8 million subscribers and expects to add as many this year as it did in 2019, when then-President Donald Trump dominated headlines and a pandemic had yet to melt the global economy. The company estimates that it will have 8.5 million by the end of 2021. The Times Co. reported modest growth in the April-to-June quarter — typically its weakest — adding 142,000 new digital subscribers, with 77,000 for the News app and 65,000 for Cooking and Games. At the end of June, The Times had 7.9 million total subscribers, with 7.1 million paying for its digital products. Of the digital subscribers, 5.3 million subscribed to the News app. — NEW YORK TIMES

COSMETICS

L’Oreal looks at relationship between skin problems and menstrual cycle

L’Oreal is starting a partnership with Clue, the period-tracking app, as the beauty giant seeks a deeper understanding of the relationship between skin problems and the menstrual cycle. Clue, founded in 2012 by Danish and German entrepreneurs, has more than 12 million users in 190 countries and research collaborations with institutions including Stanford University and the University of Oxford. The partnership comes as L’Oreal enjoys a boom in skincare. Revenue at its active cosmetics division, which houses brands such as La Roche-Posay, CeraVe, and Vichy, grew 48 percent in the second quarter. These brands are typically sold in pharmacies and tend to be promoted by dermatologists, giving them a seal of credibility. This division was the only one to grow last year, helping the cosmetics group weather a drop in makeup sales amid lockdowns and mandatory mask-wearing. Makeup demand is now recovering as restrictions ease worldwide. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

BANKING

Dimon says he expects to remain at Chase for five more years

Jamie Dimon said he’s unlikely to be running JPMorgan Chase in 10 years, but he does see himself staying for another five years. “I’m not going to go play golf and smell flowers,” Dimon said in an interview with Fox Business that aired Wednesday. JPMorgan’s board last month awarded the bank’s billionaire chief executive officer a special gift to stay on for another “significant number of years.” Dimon, 65, has long joked that his retirement is five years away, no matter when he’s asked. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

INTERNATIONAL

Visa opens office in Sudan as it reenters financial system

Visa will open an office in Sudan as more local banks start issuing payment cards, the latest step in the country’s reintegration into the global financial system after decades of isolation. The San Francisco-based electronic payments operator has eight “partner institutions” in the African country and sees “real interest” from Sudanese authorities in digitizing the economy, Visa’s president for Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Andrew Torre, said in an interview in the capital, Khartoum, on Tuesday. The transitional government of Sudan, where dictator Omar al-Bashir was ousted in 2019, has moved swiftly to reverse the country’s pariah status and rebuild an economy shattered by mismanagement and corruption. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

ELECTRONICS

Sony sees profit boost from ‘Demon Slayer’

Sony’s April-June profit rose 9 percent to 211.8 billion yen ($1.9 billion) as the Japanese electronics and video game maker continued to benefit from a sales perk from the hit “Demon Slayer” animation film. Healthy results in its music streaming business and robust demand for digital cameras, image sensors, and the PlayStation 5 video game console helped Tokyo-based Sony Corp.’s quarterly sales grow 15 percent to 2.26 trillion yen ($20.7 billion), the company said Wednesday. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

FINANCE

HSBC joins rivals in boosting pay for junior bankers

HSBC is boosting pay for junior US investment bankers, the latest lender to increase compensation as the industry reckons with burnout among staff amid a punishing deal flow. The London-headquartered bank is upping salaries for first-year analysts in its investment bank to $100,000, up from $85,000 currently, according to a person familiar with the plans. The bank introduced pay raises for existing analysts and associates in May. HSBC joins a string of banks boosting pay for junior bankers as the industry experiences one of its busiest years in memory. A scathing internal presentation by junior analysts at Goldman Sachs on their workload set Wall Street abuzz earlier this year. Goldman, Credit Suisse, Morgan Stanley, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, and JPMorgan Chase are among those increasing wages as the competition for talent heats up. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

