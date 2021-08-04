A county fair comeback, much ado about Shakespeare, and electric tiny homes

Make new summer memories at the 55th Annual Washington County Fair in Richmond, R.I., (Aug. 11-15). After hosting a virtual event in 2020, the fair is opening its gates again this year and welcoming families for five days of old-timey fun with activities that include midway rides, tractor and truck pulls, livestock shows, 4-H exhibits (Rhode Island’s largest agricultural event), kiddie rides, and games such as a three-legged race, costume parade, mooing contest, potato sack race, pie-eating contest, and much more. Music fans won’t want to miss the concerts on the main stage with country music performers such as Easton Corbin, Chris Bandi and the Dugger Band. Gates open 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Admission $11; kids 10 and under are free. washingtoncountyfair-ri.com .

Free outdoor performances of the Bard’s comedy of trickery, deceit, and masquerade, “Much Ado About Nothing,” comes to Massachusetts (Aug. 6-29) as part of Brown Box Theater Project’s 10th Annual Shakespeare tour. The expanded 2021 season features performances at 13 outdoor stages and workshops at four libraries across the state. Presented in partnership with local organizations, each performance features professionally designed sets, lighting, costumes and props, performed by skilled regional actors. Audiences are encouraged to practice social distancing by bringing their own blankets and lawn chairs. Performances are open to all; no tickets are needed. All library workshops are free; some in-person and some virtual. (Please see each library’s website for information and registration.) 443-808-1215, brownboxtheatre.org/portfolio-items/much-ado-about-nothing.

THERE:

LUXE HOTEL DEBUTS IN HUDSON, N.Y.

Those heading to heart of New York’s bucolic Hudson Valley — home to numerous antique shops, art galleries, restaurants and cocktail bars, as well as scenic hikes, kayaking, canoeing, and more — might want to book a room in The Amelia. Located in historic Hudson, the just-opened boutique hotel, set in a 19th-century Queen Anne-style house, features eight distinct guest rooms and suites with modern furnishings and baths, library (including mini-libraries in each room), elegant common spaces, and seasonal outdoor pool surrounded by English gardens. Highlights include various cultural programming including author seminars, artist lectures, and seasonal concert series in collaboration with Bard College Conservatory of Music. Open year-round; available for individual stays and complete property buyouts. Rates from $350/night. 518-768-7900, theameliahudson.com.

With 91 guest rooms, including four suites, The Ryder has a laid-back bohemian vibe and coastal color palette that informs the hotel’s design.

UPSCALE DIGS COME TO S.C. LOWCOUNTRY

Visitors to Charleston’s Historic District have a fun and stylish new place to stay. With 91 guest rooms, including four suites, The Ryder has a laid-back bohemian vibe and coastal color palette that informs the hotel’s design. Amenities include two spirited dining outlets helmed by culinary group Gin & Luck; a second-floor courtyard with outdoor pool, sundeck, lounges, and lush landscaping; access to Pivotal Fitness, located adjacent to the hotel; and more. The centrally located hotel is steps away from the city’s celebrated restaurants, museums, and markets, and less than a mile from the iconic Rainbow Row, a series of 13 colorful historic Georgian row houses. Rates from $269. 843-723-7451, www.theryderhotel.com.

Tiny portable home builder ESCAPE Homes is introducing all-electric options for each of its designs.

TINY PORTABLE HOMES GO ELECTRIC

Interested in an eco-friendly portable home? As consumers seek out travel and living spaces that incorporate a small carbon footprint, tiny portable home builder ESCAPE Homes is introducing all-electric (EV) options for each of its designs. Options include electric water heaters, electric heat and induction cooktops; microwaves and electric stoves are available in some units. EV models feature a 50a/240v power system, larger than the normal ESCAPE home 30a/120v power system. In addition, the company has unveiled a full line of air exchangers that constantly remove air from homes and bring fresh air in, ranging from a simple air exchanger, to a heat recovery unit to a full energy recovery unit. Exchanger options run from $900 to $1,600. EV power system upgrades start at $3,350. www.escapetraveler.net.

Camping trips just got a whole lot tastier — and healthier — with two new non-dairy offerings from Goodmylk.

EVERYWHERE:

PLANT-BASED CREAMERS FOR HAPPY CAMPERS

Camping trips just got a whole lot tastier — and healthier — with two new non-dairy offerings from Goodmylk. Get rid of the sugary, dairy creamers with Goodmylk’s plant-based activated creamers, Almond and Super Oat. In addition to organic almonds, maple sugar, and Himalayan salt, the Almond Activated Creamer includes a custom Longevity Blend of tocotrienols, astragalus, lion’s mane, and reishi. The Super Oat Creamer, made with the same Longevity Blend, also features gluten-free oats, tigernuts (not a nut, a vegetable), dates, and Himalayan salt. The powdered product is easy to pack in its moisture-resistant metal tin. To use, simply froth, stir or blend two tablespoons to your coffee, smoothie, or favorite beverage. goodmylk.co

