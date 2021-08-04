‘Harry Potter’ fans will be able to watch the first movie at Fenway Park later this month

For one night only, the home of the Green Monster will have wizards, giants, and muggles, too.

Fenway Park will transform into Hogwarts on Wednesday, Aug. 18 when it broadcasts “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” on its 40-by-100-foot center field videoboard in honor of the film’s 20th anniversary.

For optimal viewing, the home of the Red Sox will seat moviegoers in the lower seating bowl and down the first base line, according to a press release, and fans are welcome to stroll the warning track from the time the gates open, at 6:15 p.m., to 7:15 p.m., weather permitting. The movie will kick off at 7:30 p.m.