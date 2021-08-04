‘Harry Potter’ fans will be able to watch the first movie at Fenway Park later this month

For one night only, the home of the Green Monster will have wizards, giants, and muggles, too.
Fenway Park will transform into Hogwarts on Wednesday, Aug. 18 when it broadcasts “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” on its 40-by-100-foot center field videoboard in honor of the film’s 20th anniversary.
For optimal viewing, the home of the Red Sox will seat moviegoers in the lower seating bowl and down the first base line, according to a press release, and fans are welcome to stroll the warning track from the time the gates open, at 6:15 p.m., to 7:15 p.m., weather permitting. The movie will kick off at 7:30 p.m.
Advertisement
Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for witches and wizards 12 and under. Red Sox season ticket holders get in for free. Concessions will be offered at the ballpark.
“Movie Night at Fenway Park,” an annual summer event, is presented this year by Tufts Health Plan and Harvard Pilgrim Health Care.
The author of the “Harry Potter” books, J.K. Rowling, has faced scrutiny in recent years for statements regarding transgender people that have been condemned as transphobic, prompting several actors in the films, including Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson, to speak out in support of transgender people.
Ready to trade nine innings for platform 9¾? Tickets are available online or by calling 877-733-7699.
Dana Gerber can be reached at dana.gerber@globe.com