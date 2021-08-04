Obama to ‘significantly’ scale back 60th birthday party on Martha’s Vineyard

In yet another COVID-19 setback, President Barack Obama is dramatically pulling back on his planned star-studded birthday bash on Martha’s Vineyard this weekend.

The party, which purportedly had an invite list in the hundreds, will be scaled down to include “only family and close friends,” Hannah Hankins, a spokeswoman for the former president, told the Globe Wednesday morning.

“This outdoor event was planned months ago in accordance with all public health guidelines and with covid safeguards in place,” Hankins said. “Due to the new spread of the delta variant over the past week, the President and Mrs. Obama have decided to significantly scale back the event to include only family and close friends.”