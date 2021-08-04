Obama’s big bash won’t be so big. What do Vineyarders have to say about it?

“This outdoor event was planned months ago in accordance with all public health guidelines and with COVID safeguards in place,” Hankins said. “Due to the new spread of the Delta variant over the past week, the President and Mrs. Obama have decided to significantly scale back the event to include only family and close friends.”

Obama spokeswoman Hannah Hankins said the event, whose guest list was expected to include such A-list celebrities as Bruce Springsteen, Oprah Winfrey, Bradley Cooper, Jay-Z, and Beyoncé, will be a smaller affair than previously planned.

Amid concerns about the spike in COVID-19 cases, former president Barack Obama is downsizing his 60th birthday party on Martha’s Vineyard on Saturday night.

It’s not clear how many of the 500 or so people believed to be on the original guest list will now be gathering at the Obamas’ seaside estate to celebrate the former president’s birthday. The home, which the former first family purchased in 2019 for $11.75 million, sits on 29 secluded acres overlooking Edgartown Great Pond, so it can accommodate a large crowd.

Earlier this week, as word of Saturday’s shindig circulated on the island, many expressed surprise — not because director Steven Spielberg and singer Usher were rumored to be attending, but because COVID-19 cases are on the increase in Massachusetts. Even among fans of the former president, of which there are many on Martha’s Vineyard, some questioned the wisdom of hosting such a party during a resurgence of the pandemic.

A source close to the organizer had stressed that the outdoor party would follow federal public-health protocols, and guests would be tested on-site, with a COVID safety coordinator present. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention currently classifies Martha’s Vineyard, in Dukes County, as an area of “moderate” COVID-19 spread.

Josh Goldstein, whose family owns the Mansion House, a 48-room hotel and spa in Vineyard Haven, said he understands the decision to scale back the festivities — if only because the optics are bad — but he doesn’t believe Obama’s bash posed a serious health risk.

“It’s one night, and they’re making sure guests are vaccinated or tested,” Goldstein said. “I mean, 35,000 people can go to Fenway Park every night to watch a baseball game.”

With health protocols in place, Nancy Gardella, executive director of the Martha’s Vineyard Chamber of Commerce, said the prospect of hundreds of people attending a party at a private residence doesn’t make her particularly uneasy.

“What I do have concerns about are all the people visiting Martha’s Vineyard this summer from states where they’ve never had to wear masks,” said Gardella.

As COVID-19 cases have increased on the island, the Vineyard’s boards of health have issued a mask advisory for all indoor public spaces, regardless of vaccination status. Gardella said some tourists to the island have walked out of stores when asked to wear a mask.

“They usually mutter something under their breath and leave,” she said.

Preparations for the Obama party have been in the works for several weeks. On a recent afternoon, dozens of people hired to work at the party were summoned to a Zoom meeting where they were instructed on proper etiquette when dealing with celebrities — no staring! — and at least some of the workers have been asked to sign a confidentiality agreement.

It’s believed that Springsteen, with whom Obama cohosts the Spotify podcast, Renegades: Born in the U.S.A., planned not only to attend but also to perform. A report that Pearl Jam would be performing was false, but a source close to the party told the Globe that Illinois native and Obama friend Eddie Vedder might sing.

Another possibility was Beyoncé, who performed at Michelle Obama’s 50th birthday party at the White House in 2014. Some or all of the guests at that party — Gladys Knight, Mary J. Blige, Angela Bassett, Samuel L. Jackson, the Clintons, Magic Johnson, Billie Jean King, and Michael Jordan — could have been on the list for Saturday.

The island is no stranger to celebrities. Many, including David Letterman and Spike Lee, own homes on the Vineyard, while many more, including Winfrey, Bill Gates, and NBA stars Ray Allen and Chris Paul are frequent visitors.

Obama first visited Martha’s Vineyard in August 2004. After delivering a speech at the Democratic National Convention in Boston, the then-state senator from Illinois came to the island at the invitation of Harvard Law professor Charles Ogletree and spoke at the Old Whaling Church in Edgartown. Subsequently, he spent time on the Vineyard during seven of the eight summers of his presidency — mostly playing golf, taking bike rides with his kids, and, occasionally, dining out with his wife at the Beach Plum Inn, State Road, and Red Cat Kitchen.

But even without the influx of high-profile partygoers, Martha’s Vineyard merchants and longtime residents say the island has been teeming this summer.

“It’s booming,” says Vanessa Montero of A-A Island Auto Rental in Vineyard Haven. “Once they cleared the mask mandate, everyone just started coming over, and it hasn’t stopped.”

Frank Foltz, the 87-year-old owner of Sundog, an eclectic men’s clothing store in Edgartown, agrees that business has been brisk, but that’s prompted some businesses on the island to jack up prices.

“Anyone who’d charge $1,500 for a hotel room should be in jail,” said Foltz.

Asked if he expects Jay-Z to walk into his store this weekend, Foltz harrumphed.

“We do not discuss our customers,” he said. “But I will say that everyone who’s rich and famous has been in here, and they’re all nice people, or most of them.”

Goldstein, whose family runs the Mansion House, said celebrity sightings are nothing new on the island.

“When I was very young, my mother ran a gift shop, and Jackie Kennedy used to come in and buy presents for her grandkids,” Goldstein said. “One time, she came in and I was sitting on the floor, and she played with me for a few minutes. That was kind of cool.”

Mark Shanahan can be reached at mark.shanahan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MarkAShanahan.