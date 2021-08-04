Tom Rush on being nice and never feeling guilty about pleasure

Tom Rush in his kitchen. Karen Gilligan

Tom Rush has been touring for more than half a century, so when the singer-songwriter has time for a vacation, he likes nothing more than relaxing at his home in southern Maine. During the pandemic, Rush began the Rockport Sundays series, in which he performs songs, tells stories, etc. from his home. “I refer to it as a backstage pass to my creative process,” said Rush, 80. (“There is a typo on my birth certificate, but it says I’m 80. I’m actually 35 — some of the time,” he quipped.) While he has enjoyed the weekly Sunday performances, Rush, who prior to last year averaged 60-65 shows a year, said he “really, really missed performing” live. “I’ve learned that when you tell a joke to a video camera, it doesn’t laugh,” he said. “Playing for a live audience is the driving force that gets us up on stage . . . interacting with a live audience and getting feedback. It’s like playing tennis with somebody on the other side of the net as opposed to playing tennis with a backboard.” Lucky for Rush — and his fans — his live touring calendar is filling up fast, with shows in Massachusetts and four other New England states in the next two months (including performances at the Center for Arts in Natick on Aug. 6 and 7; for tour dates visit www.tomrush.com). We caught up with the Concord, N.H., native, who has three adult children, to talk about all things travel.

Favorite vacation destination? To be honest, I travel so much that my favorite vacation spot is home. When I rarely have gone on a vacation, it’s been a different place every time. It’s all about novelty.