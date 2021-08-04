AG Healey’s office will require staff to get vaccinated

Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey’s office said Wednesday that it is requiring all staff members to get vaccinated for the coronavirus before returning to the office in September, except for medical or religious exemptions.
In a statement, Healey said the mandate for her staff is necessary as the Delta variant spreads and positive cases climb back up.
“I’ve said from the start that we need as many people as possible to get vaccinated,” Healey said. “As my office plans for its scheduled in-person return next month, I have required that all staff be vaccinated to best protect the health and safety of our colleagues and the public we serve.”
Advertisement
The attorney general’s office is planning to reopen on a hybrid basis on Sept. 27. Masks are required for all in the office, whether they have received a vaccine or not, Healey’s office said. Vaccinated workers may remove their masks only if they are in their personal office or workstation.
Healey’s office said they are working on a procedure for office personnel to report their vaccination status or request accommodations.
In May, Healey said she would require employees who work with the public on a daily basis to get vaccinated when returning to in-person work.
Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.