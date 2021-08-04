AG Healey’s office will require staff to get vaccinated

Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey’s office said Wednesday that it is requiring all staff members to get vaccinated for the coronavirus before returning to the office in September, except for medical or religious exemptions.

In a statement, Healey said the mandate for her staff is necessary as the Delta variant spreads and positive cases climb back up.

“I’ve said from the start that we need as many people as possible to get vaccinated,” Healey said. “As my office plans for its scheduled in-person return next month, I have required that all staff be vaccinated to best protect the health and safety of our colleagues and the public we serve.”