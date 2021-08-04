Boston man arrested for attempted knifepoint robbery of Newbury Street watch store

A 21-year-old Boston man was arrested after he allegedly attempted to rob a jewelry store on Newbury Street by holding the people inside at knifepoint Tuesday afternoon, Boston police said.
Officers responded to a call reporting an attempted knifepoint robbery at Yuri’s Watches at 142 Newbury St. shortly after noon, police said in a statement Wednesday. The suspect, later identified as Jerry Antoine, fled the scene before police arrived, according to the statement.
Officers used surveillance video to locate Antoine later that evening near the Downtown Crossing intersection of Summer and Washington streets, where he was arrested without incident, police said.
Antoine is expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court on charges of attempted armed robbery, kidnapping, assault with a dangerous weapon, and assault and battery, police said.
