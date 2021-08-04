Boston man arrested for attempted knifepoint robbery of Newbury Street watch store

A 21-year-old Boston man was arrested after he allegedly attempted to rob a jewelry store on Newbury Street by holding the people inside at knifepoint Tuesday afternoon, Boston police said.

Officers responded to a call reporting an attempted knifepoint robbery at Yuri’s Watches at 142 Newbury St. shortly after noon, police said in a statement Wednesday. The suspect, later identified as Jerry Antoine, fled the scene before police arrived, according to the statement.