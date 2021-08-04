Cambridge’s iconic ‘Live Poultry, Fresh Killed’ sign is coming down. But Mayflower Poultry is putting it up for auction

“It is a step or two below the Citgo sign,” Gould said. “It’s really, really well known.”

There is a lot going on these days at Mayflower Poultry Co., his East Cambridge butcher shop. His manager is leaving town to go on vacation. He’s preparing to vacate his storefront on Cambridge Street, where he’s sold chicken and other meats for decades. And he’s sorting out final plans for the future of the eye-catching “Live Poultry, Fresh Killed” sign that adorns his longtime business, a landmark that many consider to be Cambridge’s version of the famous sign across the Charles River near Fenway Park.

Fans of the sign will soon have a chance to own it, though it will cost a lot more than chicken scratch.

On August 26, it will be auctioned off outside of Mayflower Poultry as Gould prepares to pack up and leave the neighborhood. There is no set minimum for the sign, which features the silhouette of a yellow chicken and the famous words about their demise, but a deposit of $2,500 will be required to bid at the start of the sale, auctioneers said.

Gould is bidding farewell to the sign because he’s moving this month to a new location in Boston’s Newmarket Square that will not have a storefront or retail operation.

“I don’t have a giant barn in the Berkshires or in New Hampshire to hang it up. It’s pretty big,” said Gould, who plans to give 10 percent of the proceeds to Food For Free, a charitable organization in Cambridge. “And I’m sure as heck not going to just throw it into storage to hang onto it for sentimental value.”

The owner of the Cambridge Street building sold it to a real estate company in May. Gould was given “first option” to buy the property but couldn’t afford the hefty asking price, which he said was “considerably out of my price range.”

The building, which was also home to a mattress store that closed during the pandemic, was sold for $5 million, according to Middlesex County property records, a sign of the neighborhood’s surging real estate prices.

“It wasn’t an option to stay,” Gould said. “We probably could have stayed for a little while longer, but it made no sense. Our business is 90 percent wholesale. The retail store has always been a small portion of our business.”

In Boston, Mayflower Poultry will be housed “inside of a loading dock with a bunch of doors to refrigerated space,” he said.

The company was founded in 1932 by Leo Silver in the North End. It moved to East Cambridge in 1945 due to construction work on the Callahan Tunnel, according to Globe archives. The building formerly housed the Union Railway Car Barn, built in the 1860s, and was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1982.

Gould bought the company in 1996 from Silver’s son, he said. Back then, fresh chickens were still being killed daily in a room at the back of the property — “the ‘Live Poultry, Fresh Killed’ sign was an accurate description of what went on inside” — to meet customer demand.

“There were people lined up out the door waiting for their fresh-killed chickens each day,” he said. “Those were Latino and Portuguese women in the neighborhood when it was mainly comprised of them.”

But over the years, “the whole neighborhood turned over,” he said. The newer residents “slowly started to go to Stop & Shop instead of out of their way to come here.”

More than a decade ago, Gould decided to accept the changing times and turned the “killing room” into a walk-in cooler.

“It’s been probably a good 15 years at least since the whole ‘Live Poultry, Fresh Killed’ thing was much of our business at all,” said Gould, whose wholesale operations were impacted by the pandemic.

But the iconic sign, which glows brightly at night, was spared the axe. It’s long been a popular attraction for visitors and locals, who snap pictures of the blunt language as they pass through town. A quick search on Instagram shows a stream of images of the chicken — and the company’s quirky tagline — shot from below its perch.

It’s what spurred Gould to trademark the image and launch a merchandise line featuring the logo around 2000. On Mayflower Poultry’s website, fans can buy hats, T-shirts, and aprons with the image. He even once sold thongs with the slogan.

“There were a lot of mostly students coming in and saying, ‘Hey, can I get a T-shirt of that?’ and I finally said, ‘You know what, come back in a week I’ll have some.’ And that’s what started it,” Gould recalled. “We still sell a fair number of them. People call from all over the place. We’ve gotten calls and emails from people out of the country.”

Gould is considering auctioning off the trademark as well, so others could sell merchandise — but he hasn’t fully committed to the idea just yet.

“My thinking is that it would be sold with the sign, but if the person wasn’t interested then we might retain it and continue to sell merchandise,” he said. “Which would be nice.”

People were stunned by news of the company’s move and the sign’s impending removal after a story by the Cambridge Chronicle, which first reported on it, was shared by Universal Hub on Twitter Wednesday.

“Another piece of Cambridge History sold off,” one person wrote. “End of an era!” another added.

“For us in [Cambridge], this is bigger than the CITGO sign,” someone else tweeted.

Gould said he’s heartbroken to be leaving the area, and will miss his beloved sign. On the day of the auction, he might just work from home.

“I don’t want to be out there bawling in front of a bunch of people,” he said. “It’s gonna be painful.”

Steve Annear can be reached at steve.annear@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @steveannear.