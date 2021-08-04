Delays on I-495 northbound in Boxborough following tractor-trailer accident

Part of Interstate 495 was closed Wednesday morning due to a crash involving two tractor-trailers.
According to Mass511.com, a website that tracks traffic data in the area, the right lane of I-495 northbound was closed near Exit 75.
WBZ tweeted that “traffic is jammed approaching the scene,” causing a backup beyond Route 117 in Bolton.
#MATraffic update - the crash scene on I-495 NB in #Boxborough remains active with the right and left lanes closed. Traffic is jammed back beyond Rte 117 in #Bolton. Emergency crews anticipate an extended cleanup operation. Drivers should seek alternate routes.— WBZ Traffic (@WBZTraffic) August 4, 2021
Photos and helicopter footage from local television showed a scene in which debris was spread out over the road following the accident.
Massive backups after tractor-trailers collide on I-495 https://t.co/EbTTW90k7g— WCVB-TV Boston (@WCVB) August 4, 2021
COMMUTER ALERT: A serious crash involving two tractor trailers on the northbound side of Route 495 is causing massive delays. https://t.co/iFUJvCmEll— NECN (@NECN) August 4, 2021
TRAFFIC ALERT— Boston 25 News (@boston25) August 4, 2021
Heavy delays on I-495 north in Boxborough after 2 tractor-trailers collide.
Drivers should seek alternate routes or expect delays --> https://t.co/6SFh7iHkbA @NicoleOliverio #MATraffic pic.twitter.com/noKbrKCf7p
