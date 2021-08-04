fb-pixel Skip to main content

Delays on I-495 northbound in Boxborough following tractor-trailer accident

By Emily Sweeney Globe Staff,Updated August 4, 2021, 27 minutes ago

Part of Interstate 495 was closed Wednesday morning due to a crash involving two tractor-trailers.

According to Mass511.com, a website that tracks traffic data in the area, the right lane of I-495 northbound was closed near Exit 75.

WBZ tweeted that “traffic is jammed approaching the scene,” causing a backup beyond Route 117 in Bolton.

Photos and helicopter footage from local television showed a scene in which debris was spread out over the road following the accident.

