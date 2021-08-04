Duxbury school officials say administrator falsely accused of sexually assaulting child

Duxbury school officials say they have put a staff member on paid administrative leave as they investigate an allegation of sexual assault that they believe to be “blatantly untrue.”
In a message to the school community, interim Superintendent Danielle E. Klingaman said a Duxbury family had publicly accused a Duxbury public schools administrator of sexually assaulting their elementary school child, but they were not cooperating with the investigation.
“The allegation by the family is appalling and deeply disturbing,” Klingaman said in a statement released to the media. “We take matters of this nature seriously and rely on working with families to gather the facts. We have invited the family and their counsel to provide us with further information, but, to date, they have not responded.”
“In keeping with standard practices, we have placed the staff member on paid administrative pending investigation. We are confident the investigation will prove these charges are without merit,” the statement said.
Klingaman said school officials work with Duxbury Police Department, the Plymouth County District Attorney’s office and the Department of Children and Families as they investigate the allegation.
In her message to the school community, she said school officials believe the family’s claim to be “blatantly untrue and harmful in its nature.”
“Even though we are confident the facts will prove the claims to be false, we are nonetheless disappointed that the family has chosen to make this case public before the allegations have been fully investigated by the district and all appropriate authorities,” Klingaman said.
