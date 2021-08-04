Flash flood watch in effect in Rhode Island, up to four inches possible

PROVIDENCE — Heavy rainfall forecast for Wednesday evening through Thursday morning could cause street-level flooding and rapid rises on small streams and creeks, forecasters warned.
At 3:11 a.m. Wednesday, the National Weather Service in Norton issued a flash flood watch for portions of Rhode Island, including Block Island, Bristol, Eastern Kent, Newport, northwest Providence, southeast Providence, Washington, and Western Kent.
The heaviest impact could arrive between 10 p.m. Wednesday and 8 a.m. Thursday, according to WPRI-TV meteorologist Michelle Muscatello.
Dry weather lingers into early afternoon today, then rain comes onshore mid/late afternoon south coast of MA/RI, then all areas this evening, with very heavy rain overnight into early Thu morning. A swath of 1-3" of rain with isolated amounts up to 4" possible. #MAwx #RIwx #CTwx pic.twitter.com/i63wzh2hji— NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) August 4, 2021
Rainfalls totals between 1 to 3 inches are predicted, but locally up to 4 inches of rain are possible, the NWS reports.
In the 7 a.m. forecast discussion, the NWS said that an “impressive frontal wave” in the shape of a leaf was taking shape over the Mid-Atlantic region. The system is resulting in a thick canopy of high-level clouds that will continue to thicken through the morning.
A rain shield – a nearly solid area of rain – will come onshore in southern Rhode Island and Massachusetts mid to late afternoon.
The axis of the rainfall is uncertain and may still shift west or east. Forecast confidence is highest along the Interstate 95 corridor, the NWS reports, including Providence and Boston for the heaviest rainfall. However, some weather models show the heaviest rainfall further west into Connecticut.
Rainfall rates will gradually diminish Thursday morning.
[Extended Outlook] After a cooler than normal July, #summer warmth returns to Southern New England this weekend, lasting through middle of next week. #MAwx #RIwx #CTwx pic.twitter.com/ISAppOz1Nq— NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) August 4, 2021
