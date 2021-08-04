Great white shark spotted in waters off Cape Cod’s Nauset Beach

Nauset Beach in Orleans was closed to swimmers immediately after the sighting, the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy said in an alert on its Sharktivity app. The beach reopened at 11:11 a.m., a Nauset Beach official said.

A great white shark was spotted in the waters off one of Cape Cod’s busiest beaches Wednesday morning.

Sharktivity tracks the presence of sharks off the coast of Cape Cod. It sends alerts when a sighting at an area beach is reported to the conservancy, or when a tagged shark is detected by one of the receivers the group has planted around the Cape. The app aims to “to reduce encounters and promote safety.”

Six tagged sharks, which had previously been nicknamed by researchers, were detected by the conservancy’s receivers Wednesday.

Salty and Big Bopper were detected off the coast of Chatham shortly after 1 a.m. A buoy near Wellfleet detected Katie at 9:08 a.m. Near North Truro, an acoustic device detected Commodore at 12:42 a.m., Mueller at 5:40 a.m., and Joanie at 9:44 a.m.

Sharks have been busy in the waters off the Cape over the last couple of days.

Another great white shark was spotted about 75 yards off Nauset Beach on Monday afternoon, the conservancy reported.

The Sharktivity app reported 11 confirmed sightings on Saturday, and said receivers detected sharks 13 times on Sunday.





