Lawrence officials push to jumpstart vaccination rate in young people

The city will couple that effort with new pop-up vaccine clinics outside popular nightclubs, where young people often congregate, officials said.

The city announced on Tuesday a series of “vaccine block parties” that will take over streets on weekend afternoons this summer in neighborhoods where inoculation rates are lagging. There, community members will be offered the vaccine on the spot.

As vaccination rates slow and the highly infectious Delta variant spreads, officials in Lawrence are pivoting to a new outreach strategy they hope will convince more young people to get the COVID-19 shot — parties.

“It’s targeted outreach,” Lawrence Mayor Kendrys Vasquez said in an interview Wednesday. “The data is telling us that we need to make a stronger push for individuals between the age of 12 and 29 years old.”

Just 48.5 percent of Lawrence residents age 20 to 29 have received at least one shot of the vaccine, according to the most recently available data from the state Department of Public Health. Of those age 16 to 19, the vaccination rate is 49.9 percent. In those 12 to 15 years old, it’s 39.9 percent, according to the data.

Block parties will appear on alternating weekends over the next seven weeks in neighborhoods with the lowest vaccination rates. They’ll feature a wide variety of attractions geared toward younger people, including food trucks, an obstacle course, and face painting, officials said.

Lawrence Mayor Kendrys Vasquez, middle, at the city's first vaccine block party in June. City of Lawrence

Should they choose to get vaccinated, attendees will be able to opt for the first shot of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, or the single-shot Johnson & Johnson.

When the city hosted a similar block party in June, the strategy worked. Of about 400 people who attended, around 115 received the vaccine, according to a spokesperson for Vasquez.

“Our hope was to just get 100 people that day, so we were actually able to exceed our expectations,” said Vasquez. “And the community responded well.”

He said about half of those vaccinated that day opted for the single-dose Johnson & Johnson shot.

The plan to offer vaccines outside nightclubs is not a tried and true strategy, Vasquez said, but the idea is pretty straightforward.

“A lot of the people that frequent nightclubs in Lawrence are in that age group — 21 to 29,” he said.

Vasquez also hopes the pop-ups, which will appear on select weekend nights from 8 p.m. to midnight, will make the vaccine more available to residents who work late and can’t get to a clinic during the day.

Officials in Lawrence have been planning the outreach efforts for weeks now, motivated by worries over the Delta variant, according to Vasquez.

“We have been vetting data for months now, understanding that the Delta variant is going to have a significant impact in our community,” he said. “We’ve been preparing for this.”





