Malden police seek man and woman in burglary

Photos of surveillance footage released by Malden Police shows a male suspect wearing a black fedora. Malden Police

Malden police are requesting the public’s help in identifying two people who broke into a home on Broadway late Monday night, stealing several items before they left, officials said.

Surveillance video taken outside the house at 200 Broadway shows a man wearing a T-shirt, shorts, and a black fedora standing by the front door, according to photos shared on the Malden police Facebook page.