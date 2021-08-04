Malden police seek man and woman in burglary

Malden police are requesting the public’s help in identifying two people who broke into a home on Broadway late Monday night, stealing several items before they left, officials said.
Surveillance video taken outside the house at 200 Broadway shows a man wearing a T-shirt, shorts, and a black fedora standing by the front door, according to photos shared on the Malden police Facebook page.
Additional photos shared by police show a woman aiding the man in moving objects out of the home.
Help With ID: Malden Police is looking for help identifying the individual depicted in the attached image (X3). On...Posted by Malden Police on Wednesday, August 4, 2021
The suspects were seen with a white Volvo S80 parked on the street outside, according to police.
Police ask that anyone who recognizes either person send a tip anonymously by texting “MALDEN” to the number TIP411.
