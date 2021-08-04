fb-pixel Skip to main content

Malden police seek man and woman in burglary

By Katie Redefer Globe Correspondent,Updated August 4, 2021, 43 minutes ago
Photos of surveillance footage released by Malden Police shows a male suspect wearing a black fedora.
Malden police are requesting the public’s help in identifying two people who broke into a home on Broadway late Monday night, stealing several items before they left, officials said.

Surveillance video taken outside the house at 200 Broadway shows a man wearing a T-shirt, shorts, and a black fedora standing by the front door, according to photos shared on the Malden police Facebook page.

Additional photos shared by police show a woman aiding the man in moving objects out of the home.

The suspects were seen with a white Volvo S80 parked on the street outside, according to police.

Police ask that anyone who recognizes either person send a tip anonymously by texting “MALDEN” to the number TIP411.

Katie Redefer can b reached at katie.redefer@globe.com.

