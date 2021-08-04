Maps: Here’s how much rain to expect in Mass. tonight

The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for most of eastern Massachusetts and most of Rhode Island from 8 p.m. to Thursday morning, warning that the rain could cause flooding and rapid rises in creeks and small streams.

After a rainy July that broke records in parts of Massachusetts, August is getting off to a wet start.

This map shows where a flood watch is in effect. National Weather Service

Between 1 and 3 inches of rain is expected for the eastern third of Massachusetts, the weather service said.

In the late afternoon and evening, showers are expected to be lighter and more scattered, Bryce Williams, a weather service meteorologist, said. Rain is expected to pick up into late evening and overnight, with the heaviest rain expected between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m., Williams said.

This map shows how much rain is expected in Massachusetts from Wednesday morning to Thursday night. National Weather Service

The area stretching from Worcester to the Cape Cod Canal is most likely to see the heaviest rain and potential flooding, Williams said.

Western Massachusetts will see much less rain, with some parts expected to get sprinkles or no rain at all.

The next round of rain comes after Worcester saw its wettest-ever July last month, with nearly 14 inches falling in the city, according to the National Weather Service. The city of Boston saw slightly less rain last month with about 10 inches, short of the 11.24 inch record for the month.

