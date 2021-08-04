Overcoming fear to protect communities of color from COVID-19

While traveling through Mexico, Sánchez witnessed the striking prevalence of poverty. The dire conditions inspired him to engage with local communities, working to bring people together to fight against oppressive institutions and create a society that works in collaboration. Here, he describes what fuels his mission of racial and socioeconomic equality, including his push to help people get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Enrique Sánchez is a Mexican-American educator in the Providence Public School system and a community activist in Rhode Island. He is the political director of the BLM RI PAC and organizes with progressive groups like ProvDSA, ONA Providence, Sunrise Providence, and Reclaim.

Whether it’s distrust in science or religious reliance for safety, the Hispanic, Black, and undocumented folk I’ve worked with hesitate to get vaccinated. They’ve immigrated here because they’re tired of their governments’ corruption and control. So when our government is also pushing for an agenda of vaccination, they fear that officials are imposing those same practices of dictatorship. This same fear within Hispanic and Black populations can be observed in right-wing conservatives.

I want to emphasize that at vaccine clinics, we don’t ask for citizenship IDs. Many undocumented folks just bring their passports from their home countries. A few questions about your symptoms and that’s all — no more information asked. We want to establish trust within vulnerable communities of color that tend to show skepticism toward the government and to bridge gaps in the information they receive.

First, we collaborate with organizations with strong reputations like Olneyville Neighborhood Association, and the National Guard who supplies necessary medical professionals. Second, we pay attention to the community’s qualms and tell officials and soldiers at these clinics to wear plain clothes over uniforms. Last, we canvass by foot in these neighborhoods, hanging up flyers and reaching out to residents to talk through their misconceptions.

Through this process, we’ve had 50 to 60 people get vaccinated and we hope to expand to Central Falls, Westerly, and Newport. Unfortunately, the statistics show higher death rates in inner cities where low-income and people of color tend to reside.

I still have friends who are questioning the vaccine. We’re just trying to prevent a third wave of COVID with this surge in cases from the Delta strand. We might succeed, we might not, but I don’t want to regret anything later.

I hope that during this pandemic, we can rally together. I hope people will open their eyes to the reality that hospitals may start filling up again and that mask mandates may return if we are not careful. By dedicating all my efforts to spreading the word directly within marginalized communities, I hope we don’t ever go back to our past of quarantine and isolation.