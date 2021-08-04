Police investigating Dorchester shooting; one person taken to hospital

Police are investigating a shooting on Glenrose Road in Dorchester Wednesday night that sent one person to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.
Officers responded to 42 Glenrose Road at 6:07 p.m. for a report of a person shot, said Officer Stephen McNulty, a spokesman for the Boston Police Department.
The neighborhood is in the St. Mark’s area of Dorchester and is a short walk from Hemenway Playground.
No arrests have been made. The incident remains under investigation.
Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.