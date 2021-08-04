Police seek ‘armed and dangerous’ man in Roslindale killing

Akil Jackson, 41, whose last known address was in Easton, is wanted in the killing of Alicia Heywood, who died Thursday after she was shot outside Sullivan’s Pharmacy in Roslindale Village, police said in a statement . Authorities obtained a murder warrant for Jackson out of the West Roxbury division of Boston Municipal Court.

Akil Jackson, 41, is wanted by Boston Police in the murder of Alicia Heywood, who died July 29 after she was shot in Roslindale.

Police ask anyone with information about Jackson’s whereabouts to call 617-343-4470 or the Crimestoppers tip line at 800-494-TIPS. Police say anyone who sees Jackson should call 911 immediately.

Police on Sunday identified Heywood, 42, as the victim in the daytime shooting, which was reported at 1:17 p.m. near the intersection of Corinth and Birch streets. She was taken to an area hospital, where she later died, authorities said.

Heywood worked in durable medical equipment at Sullivan’s Pharmacy, where she was hired in October 2019, according to a LinkedIn profile set up in her name.

