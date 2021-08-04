Provincetown continues to beat back COVID-19 cluster, town manager says

Provincetown continues to make strides in its battle against a COVID-19 cluster that infected roughly 900 people last month, Town Manager Alex Morse said Wednesday.

“As of August 4th, the total number of active cases among Provincetown residents is 57,” Morse wrote on Facebook. He added that the “number of people recovering each day exceeds the number of new cases being added. We are optimistic this will continue.”

Morse also pointed to encouraging signs in the test positivity rate, which he said has plummeted from a peak of 15.1 percent July 15 to 3.2 percent on Tuesday.