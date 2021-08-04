Provincetown continues to beat back COVID-19 cluster, town manager says

Provincetown continues to make strides in its battle against a COVID-19 cluster that infected roughly 900 people last month, Town Manager Alex Morse said Wednesday.
“As of August 4th, the total number of active cases among Provincetown residents is 57,” Morse wrote on Facebook. He added that the “number of people recovering each day exceeds the number of new cases being added. We are optimistic this will continue.”
Morse also pointed to encouraging signs in the test positivity rate, which he said has plummeted from a peak of 15.1 percent July 15 to 3.2 percent on Tuesday.
Eight hospitalizations have been linked to the cluster, Morse wrote, including six in Massachusetts and two outside the state. No deaths have been recorded.
Advertisement
Morse’s update came two days after US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said the outbreak showed vaccines and other public health measures work.
Officials have said most of the people infected in the Provincetown cluster were fully vaccinated. Most of the infections were from the troublesome Delta variant.
“Our vaccines did exactly what they were supposed to do: prevent severe disease, hospitalization, and death,” Walensky said.
Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.
Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.