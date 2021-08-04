Small earthquake hits Peabody area

A small earthquake was reported in the Peabody area Wednesday night, according to the US Geological Survey National Earthquake Information Center, just 10 days after another small quake struck the same area last week.
The 1.2-magnitude quake on Tuesday was felt around 6:45 p.m., the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency said in a tweet.
Did you feel this small #earthquake around 6:45 pm today (Wednesday) in Peabody? Let @USGS know by filing a Felt Report. https://t.co/Oyhs8oLWpE https://t.co/LBBEfrEqlD— MEMA (@MassEMA) August 5, 2021
The 1.4-magnitude quake last week was reported early in the morning of July 25, just after midnight. It was likely too minor for most to notice it, a geophysicist with the USGS said at the time.
New England is shaken by smaller earthquakes about twice a year, and a moderate quake once every few decades, according to the USGS.
