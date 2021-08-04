Staff at long-term care facilities will be required to get COVID-19 vaccine

Baker’s office said the directive applies to the state’s 378 skilled nursing facilities, as well as the state’s two Soldiers’ Homes in Chelsea and Holyoke.

In a statement, Baker’s office said the plan is an effort to “strengthen infection control and protect vulnerable residents.”

Citing a five-fold increase in COVID-19 infections among staff and residents in Massachusetts nursing homes in the past month, the Baker administration on Wednesday mandated that most nursing home workers be fully vaccinated against COVID by Oct. 10.

As of Aug. 2, the statement said, 155 of these facilities had less than 75 percent of their staff fully vaccinated.

“Today’s actions reinforce the state’s commitment to ensuring the safety and care for these residents, some of our most vulnerable residents,” the statement said.

Baker’s decision applies to “all individuals employed directly or by contract” to long-term care facilities. Unvaccinated workers must get at least one dose by Sept. 1, and be fully vaccinated by Oct. 10, Baker’s office said.

The state Department of Public Health will enforce the requirement, which includes exemptions for workers with medical restrictions or “sincerely held” religious beliefs that bar them from getting vaccinated, the statement said.

The issue of vaccinating staff at nursing homes has long been on the radar of public health specialists.

The failure of many nursing home staff members to get vaccinated has emerged as one of the most serious gaps in the United States’ defenses against COVID.

Fully one-quarter of the nation’s pandemic deaths had occurred in nursing homes as of June. Yet more than 40 percent of staff members were still unvaccinated at that time, leaving the homes’ frail, elderly residents vulnerable.

Only about 57 percent of nursing home employees nationwide were fully vaccinated as of late June, federal data showed at the time.

