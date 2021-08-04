Too many drivers are treating the Pell and Verrazzano Bridges like the Daytona 500🏎️

Happy Wednesday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and I say that Jadakiss proved he’s the best battle rapper alive last night. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

ICYMI: Rhode Island was up to 154,985 confirmed coronavirus cases on Tuesday, after adding 154 new cases. The daily test-positive rate was 3.5 percent. The state announced no new deaths, keeping the total at 2,740. There were 37 people in the hospital, and 659,914 residents were fully vaccinated.

LEADING OFF

It might be time to put speeding cameras on the Newport Pell and Jamestown Verrazzano Bridges.

A new study from the Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority found that 70 percent of motorists driving over the Newport Pell Bridge were traveling at least 11 miles per hour over the speed limit, and 66 percent were going at least that fast over the Jamestown Verrazzano Bridge.

The speed limit on the Pell Bridge is 40 miles per hour and the Verrazzano Bridge is 45 miles per hour.

”People are driving too fast on the bridges – and some are traveling at unacceptably high rates of speed,” said Lori Caron Silveira, the executive director of the authority. “With this data we now have the information we need to work with our partners in law enforcement to best address this critical safety issue.”

The study was conducted over an eight-day period, and also included Route 138, where 25 percent of drivers were caught traveling at least 11 miles per hour over the 50-mph speed limit.

Motorists appear to drive fastest on the Verrazzano Bridge, where the average speed was 56.57 miles per hour for those traveling westbound and 55.32 miles per hour for those going eastbound.

State and local law enforcement say they plan to crack down on speeders, calling it both a safety and quality-of-life issue.

If you’re more of a glass-half-full kind of person, there are at least a handful of drivers who actually obey traffic laws.

The study showed that 6 percent of drivers were going the speed limit or less while traveling westbound on the Pell Bridge and 4 percent were driving within the limit while traveling eastbound. On the Verrazzano Bridge, 3 percent of westbound drivers and 6 percent of eastbound drivers were going the speed limit.

⚓ Due to the spread of the Delta variant, Brown University is asking students and employees to starting masking up indoors again. Read more.

