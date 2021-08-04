In Ohio, a pair of wins affirms leadership dominance of both parties

In a Democratic primary in northern Ohio, Shontel Brown, who vowed to be “a partner” with the Biden administration and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, prevailed over Nina Turner, a party outsider who openly rejected the idea that Democrats are more effective through conciliation and compromise. Late Tuesday, Brown was leading by more than 5 percentage points, and Turner conceded the race.

A Democratic candidate backed by the party establishment and a Republican endorsed by former president Donald Trump won two primary races for open House seats in Ohio on Tuesday, an assertion of dominance for the leadership of both political parties as they face questions over unity in their ranks.

And in a Republican primary near Columbus, Mike Carey, a newcomer to elected office who was largely unknown before being endorsed by Trump, easily beat out 11 rivals, many of them with much longer records in Ohio politics.

Between the two races, the Democratic fight for the deep-blue 11th District around Cleveland and Akron was the most closely watched as a national bellwether. Prominent Democratic politicians and money from national interest groups cascaded into the district over the past several weeks, leaving a trail of ill will and weariness in their wake.

Though Turner was helped on the ground by hundreds of organizers and volunteers from left-leaning organizations and outspent Brown in the early phase of the race, it was not enough in the end to overcome the onslaught of advertising against her, or the unified wall of resistance to her candidacy from pillars of the Democratic establishment.

Brown, 45, a county Democratic Party chair, was endorsed by an array of local, state, and federal officials who prided themselves on their ties to leadership in Washington. That coalition rallied against Turner, an unapologetically sharp-tongued progressive activist and former state senator who campaigned as a disrupter of the political status quo.

The race was not as much emblematic of a liberal-moderate divide among Democrats as it was a clash between an insider who rose fast in local party circles and an agitator who thrived on alienating party leaders by questioning their commitment to liberal ideals. Both candidates were solidly liberal in their views on a range of issues, including legalizing marijuana and making college more affordable or free in some cases.

Outside political groups from different corners of the Democratic coalition invested heavily in the race. Backing Turner were left-wing environmental interests supporting the Green New Deal; the political group founded by Senator Bernie Sanders that she once ran, Our Revolution; and two progressive groups, the Working Families Party and Justice Democrats.

Supporting Brown were more institutional players and politicians like the political committee of the Congressional Black Caucus; several senior members of the caucus; Representative James E. Clyburn of South Carolina, the Democratic House whip; Hillary Clinton; Jewish Democrats; Cleveland-area Black churches; and, unofficially, Marcia Fudge, who vacated the seat this year to become President Biden’s secretary of Housing and Urban Development and consented to have her mother appear in an ad endorsing Brown because she had to remain neutral as a government official.

Democratic leaders in Washington and groups that are often at odds with the progressive left were worried that a victory by Turner, who led by double digits in early polls and initially raised more money than Brown, could presage a new round of intraparty hostilities for Democrats.

And the establishment hit back hard — to a degree it had not in previous battles when candidates with the support of the party’s activist left, like Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Jamaal Bowman of New York, took out veteran politicians with little pushback.

This time, while Ocasio-Cortez and other stars of the left campaigned in Ohio for Turner, prominent members of the Congressional Black Caucus like Clyburn visited the district and implored people to vote for Brown as someone who was respectful and willing to work with other Democrats — an implicit criticism of Turner’s more confrontational style. Many criticized her openly, like Representative Bennie Thompson of Mississippi, who referred to Turner as “a single solitary know-it-all.”

In the election in the Republican-leaning 15th Congressional District near Columbus on Tuesday, Carey, an energy lobbyist, handily prevailed over a crowded field after Trump endorsed him and elevated him from virtual anonymity. Late Tuesday, Carey was leading his nearest opponents by more than 20 percentage points.

Trump’s credibility as the gatekeeper for the Republican Party had been dented somewhat after the candidate he endorsed in a special House election in Texas lost last week.

New York Times

Trump lawyers renew fight to shield tax returns

Lawyers for former president Donald Trump argued in a new court document on Wednesday that a House committee’s request to obtain six years of Trump’s tax returns should be blocked, portraying the effort as politically motivated and illegitimate.

In a 37-page filing, Trump’s legal team picked up arguments that the Trump-era Justice Department had put forward in a bid to stonewall the congressional request, but that the Biden-era Justice Department abandoned last week when it said the Treasury Department was legally obligated to provide the documents to lawmakers.

Trump’s legal team wrote that the requests for the former president’s tax returns “are unlawful and unenforceable because they lack a legitimate legislative purpose, exceed statutory authority, violate the First Amendment, violate due process, and/or violate the separation of powers.”

The lawsuit, which dates back to the period when Trump was still president, is formally a case between the House Ways and Means Committee and the Treasury Department. But with the executive branch now having dropped its resistance to complying with the request, the Trump legal team, as interveners, are asking for an injunction blocking that step.

The filing was expected; one of Trump’s lawyers had said Monday that he would fight the release of his returns to Congress.

New York Times

Wisconsin pulls more than 205,000 from voter lists

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin elections officials said Wednesday that they have removed more than 205,000 voters from the rolls as part of routine work to keep the state’s registration lists up to date.

Purging voters from the rolls has been a point of major contention in the perennial swing state. Conservatives filed a lawsuit in 2019 demanding that the Wisconsin Elections Commission remove voters from the rolls if they didn’t respond to mailings within 30 days. The lawsuit ultimately failed and Democrat Joe Biden went on to beat Donald Trump by about 20,000 votes.

Commission officials announced Wednesday that they deactivated 174,307 voter registrations on Saturday because the voters hadn’t cast a ballot in four years and didn’t respond to a mailing. They said they are required by law every two years to identify registered voters who haven’t voted in the previous four years and deactivate them unless they wish to remain registered.

The commission on Saturday also deactivated 31,854 registrations of voters who may have moved and didn’t respond to a mailing. The commission mailed postcards during the summer of 2019 to more than 230,000 voters identified by the Electronic Registration Information Center as having possibly moved.

Associated Press