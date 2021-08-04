Prospect of massive economic packages unleashes lobbying bonanza in Washington

The proposal — along with a still-forming second economic package valued at $3.5 trillion — carries high stakes for corporations that have long pined for infrastructure improvements and other federal spending that would be beneficial to their bottom lines. The first pot of money could be used on a broad range of projects across the country, focusing on efforts to upgrade the nation’s roads, bridges, pipes, ports, and Internet connections.

Nearly 2,000 companies and organizations have lobbied Congress and the administration this year in an attempt to influence the contours of major new infrastructure spending, an effort that is sure to intensify now that the Senate is hoping to vote within days on their version of the $1 trillion public-works package.

Advertisement

The organizations working to shape the package — ranging from powerful trade associations representing agricultural and energy giants to small-time firms working for cities in Alabama and Kansas — mentioned either “infrastructure” or President Biden’s initial proposal, known as the American Jobs Plan, on their lobbying disclosure forms during the most recent quarter this year, according to an analysis from the Center for Responsive Politics, a nonprofit group that tracks money and influence in Washington.

Those groups collectively have spent more than $426 million in their lobbying efforts, which includes trying to sway lawmakers and regulators on far more than just infrastructure, the center’s data show. The activity reflects a dramatic uptick from the same period one year ago, when more than 1,300 lobbying operations sought to target Washington on infrastructure. Their total spending on all issues over that period exceeded $291 million.

Already, these lobbyists have secured a number of victories. A push publicly and privately by conservative advocacy groups including FreedomWorks ultimately helped prompt a bipartisan group of senators to halt efforts to increase new funding for the Internal Revenue Service. Some Democrats, along with the Biden administration, had hoped to include the funding boost as a way of beefing up tax enforcement on corporations and the wealthy, and raising government revenue.

Advertisement

“Massive spending bills like infrastructure and reconciliation always offer the potential to reap big rewards for clients,” said Sheila Krumholz, CRP’s executive director. “Now is when lobbyists will be going all out to get in front of members, trying to shape this legislation.”

This year alone, more than 260 companies and other entities large and small have hired new lobbying firms in Washington specifically on infrastructure, according to an analysis of federal ethics records. That includes Arrival, a little-known electric vehicle manufacturer that in April retained a former Senate aide to Biden, Ankit Desai, to lobby on “charging infrastructure for medium and heavy duty electric vehicles,” among other issues.

In a statement provided by a spokeswoman, Arrival’s vice president for public policy, Richard Colley, said the company “works with a broad range of stakeholders to advance the importance of electrifying the transportation sector to address the urgent climate crisis.”

Within corporate America, meanwhile, the lobbying offensive has been expensive and wide ranging. Amazon, whose founder Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post, spent nearly $10 million in the first six months of the year on a slew of lobbyists who worked on issues including “electric vehicle charging infrastructure” and “infrastructure investment legislation,” according to filings. The Global Infrastructure Investor Association, which represents financial firms like Goldman Sachs, Blackstone and Morgan Stanley, lobbied earlier this year on “public-private partnerships in financing state and federal infrastructure,” its disclosures show.

Advertisement

Amazon did not respond to a request for comment. Lawrence Slade, chief executiveof the GIIA, said in a statement provided by a spokesman that the group engages with governments to argue for the role of private capital “in delivering infrastructure that addresses global challenges including climate change, clean energy and digital communication.”

The lobbying barrage serves to underscore the wide-ranging nature of lawmakers’ ambitions as they race to pass two major economic packages in the Senate — all in a matter of weeks.

The first, which targets infrastructure, puts aside roughly $1 trillion for public works projects that touch nearly every sector of the economy. A bipartisan bloc of lawmakers unveiled their proposed legislation on Sunday.

With it, Democrats are finalizing a second measure that includes other categories of spending Biden supports, including new money to expand Medicare, combat climate change, and invest in new family and child-care-focused programs. At the request of the White House, lawmakers hope to finance much of this endeavor through tax hikes on corporations and wealthy families, a move that has only hardened Republican opposition to the idea.

The White House has described these two sets of investments as historic, likening the spending Biden seeks — and the changes it can catalyze — to the Great Society and New Deal programs in the shadow of the Great Depression. But the policies also carry high stakes for corporate America, which has long pined for massive federal investments that would be beneficial to their bottom lines.