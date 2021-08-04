A 15-year-old makes it clear why she values critical race theory

The rhetoric that teaching diverse American history and truths about systemic racism makes people more racist is simply untrue. I am a 15-year-old from Boston who goes to a private school in the Boston area that strives to teach the history of all Americans. I am so grateful that I have had the access to an inclusive education that teaches the good and bad of our nation’s past, because it has helped me learn how I can find ways to criticize my country because of my love for it.

I believe that it is imperative that critical race theory be taught in schools across New England. Teaching young people about the history of race in America is one of the only ways to attempt to dismantle implicit racial biases, ones we all share, at a young age. Critical race theory is so crucial because it allows students to see themselves in their curriculum, increasing their confidence and investment in the class.