Infrastructure deal is too important to lose

Now, though, President Biden and Senate negotiators have unveiled a bipartisan infrastructure proposal plan — a sprawling 2,702-page blueprint that might take all week just to read. It would spend more than $1 trillion, on everything from capping old oil wells to installing highway crossing structures for wildlife.

Politicians have been talking about the need to upgrade the nation’s crumbling roads, bridges, airports, and railroads for so long that the oft-promised infrastructure week had become something of a running joke in Washington, and the failure to move legislation was Exhibit A in D.C. dysfunction.

After more circuitous detours than a highway repair project, more abrupt cancellations than LaGuardia Airport, and more delays than Amtrak, it’s finally happening: Infrastructure week has arrived.

Like all bipartisan bills, the legislation involved cutting deals, making compromises, and horse-trading. There is reason to be disappointed in some of its provisions. Senators are now gearing up to propose amendments, and even if the bill clears the Senate, the legislation faces some skepticism in the House of Representatives from conservative Republicans as well as liberal Democrats.

But Americans have been waiting more than a decade for this legislation. Of course, if legislators can improve the bill, they should. But they also need to avoid drawing red lines, and make sure the bill doesn’t die of a thousand partisan cuts. Whatever its imperfections, this legislation would be an unprecedented infusion of much-needed money, and if Congress lets this rare moment of bipartisanship pass, it might be a long wait for the next one.

Indeed, according to the White House, the bill would be the single largest-ever investment in many categories of government spending, including public transit, drinking water, wastewater, and electric vehicle charging. It puts $65 billion into broadband for poor and rural areas; $25 billion into airports; $3.3 billion into forest management.

Many Republicans oppose the bill, out of thinly veiled partisanship or a sudden concern for the federal debt. From the left, most of the criticisms focus on where Congress could have spent even more. Despite putting $15 billion into lead pipe replacement, for instance, that’s not enough to replace every lead pipe in the country. The bill doesn’t contain nearly as much spending on electric buses and vehicles as Biden himself originally requested. The price of getting Republicans on board with the plan was taking tax increases — or even tighter enforcement of existing taxes — off the table, which some progressives view as giving away too much.

The Senate, though, is evenly divided, at 50 Democrats and 50 Republicans, and a few moderate Democrats have signaled they’re not on board with tax hikes either.

Nor is this the last chance for Democrats to put more money into social spending, clean energy, housing, and other priorities. They can use “reconciliation,” a budgetary process in the Senate, to pass much of their agenda through a party-line vote — assuming, that is, that those priorities can get the support of enough congressional Democrats.

This infrastructure bill, meanwhile, has produced glimmers of hope that Congress can actually still function in a bipartisan manner. Even the obstructionist Republican senate leader, Mitch McConnell, voted to advance the bill and called it a “good and important jumping-off point.”

Still, senators on both sides who brokered the deal are under fire from their base: Republicans stand accused of being “played” by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, while Democrats are lambasted for supporting what critics have called the “Exxon infrastructure bill.” For politicians in both parties, nothing would be safer than pulling the plug on the deal, retreating to their partisan corners, and resuming their fights on cable news.

But Americans know where that kind of uncompromising politics ends: with just the kind of political stalemate that made infrastructure week such a joke in the first place. Failing to get this bill over the finish line would only mean more gridlock — on our roads and bridges, to be sure, but also in Congress.

Editorials represent the views of the Boston Globe Editorial Board. Follow us on Twitter at @GlobeOpinion.