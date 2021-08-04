Measure would repair educator pipeline to boost teacher diversity

Re “Cape falling short on teacher diversity” (Page A1, July 30): Hope Taylor, associate principal of student support at Barnstable High School, is right: It is time to prioritize educator diversity in school districts across the Commonwealth. School districts in the suburbs are not alone in this, since some of Massachusetts’ most diverse districts also struggle with recruiting and retaining Black and Latino educators.
The truth is, diverse talent is already in our classrooms in the form of our students, but we have a broken educator pipeline in Massachusetts that presents challenges for diverse talent from entering teaching in the first place, and then squeezes out diverse educators once they’re in our classrooms.
Advertisement
State leaders have a unique opportunity to provide real solutions by prioritizing the Educator Diversity Act. This bill can transform the entire educator pipeline by creating pathways for students to become aspiring teachers and, ultimately, licensed educators; mechanisms for school districts to improve their hiring and promotional policies; and initiatives to increase retention of educators of color.
Setting up all students in our Commonwealth for academic success will require us to finally prioritize educator diversity, and this bill jump-starts that effort.
Lorena Lopera
Executive director
Latinos for Education - New England
Boston