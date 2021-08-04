A new Sandwich boardwalk could be a bridge to something even better

Seize this chance to build a more inclusive path

Kudos to Mary Foley and the Sandwich Historic District Committee for embracing their legal and moral mandate to make the Sandwich boardwalk accessible (“In Sandwich, boardwalk’s fate divides residents,” Page A1, July 31). My outdoorsy son was rendered paraplegic by a skiing mishap at age 24, and what saddens him is not so much not being able to move or feel most of his body but, rather, being barred from access to beautiful natural areas.

Change is hard, but tradition is sometimes thoughtlessly cruel. Universal design, to accommodate people of all ages and abilities, can be beautiful and practical. When we’re faced with a need to rebuild, whether due to gradual decay or catastrophe, we should seize the chance to build a better and more inclusive world.