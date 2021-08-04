‘Tonight’s special: baked cusk with a — ’ ‘Wait, baked what?’

In 1955, when I was a freshman at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, every Friday night the top of the menu board in the Dining Commons featured “baked cusk.” It was a weekly joke among my classmates and me because no one had ever heard of a fish called cusk. Not being a fish eater and having a limited palate, I never tried baked cusk. In the many decades since then, I have never seen a fish called cusk listed on a menu or displayed in a fish counter case or mentioned in a cookbook — that is, until The Boston Globe’s July 28 Food section highlighted the need for chefs to be more creative with less costly fish due to the sudden and huge increase in the price of lobsters and shellfish and other more delicious aquatic creatures (“Seeing red over seafood prices”).

Along with this most informative article about cusk was the appealing colorful picture captioned, “Glazed local cusk with corn, yellow rice, and aji amarillo,” which looked almost good enough to eat. Almost.