American wrestler David Taylor III continues relentless pursuit of Olympic gold

Taylor, a 30-year-old former Penn State wrestler, has won his three matches entering Thursday’s gold medal final by a combined score of 33-2. He’s won all three by VSU, wrestling’s version of a technical knockout. He is the Tyson of wrestlers, making it obvious in the opening seconds of matches that he is superior and he isn’t looking to spend anything close to the six-minute round on the mat.

Taylor attacked and pinned his opponent so often that his 86-kilogram freestyle semifinal on Wednesday was halted with 2:49 remaining. Taylor already had scored 10 points and was awarded a VSU, “victory by technical superiority.”

CHIBA, Japan — A split-second after the opening bell, David Taylor III lunged at his opponent with aggression, a Mike Tyson-like fury that put India’s Deepak Punia on the defensive. Punia never stood a chance.

Taylor is 47-0 in world competition since 2016, overcoming a significant knee injury to put him on the verge of Olympic gold. He’s the most dominant American athlete that most Americans have never heard of. He has been tabbed the “Magic Man” for his mat prowess, and he will only relent when he has the gold medal in hand.

Taylor has waited for his opportunity. He highly anticipated competing in the Olympics in 2020, before the pandemic delayed his quest for the ultimate wrestling crown for another year.

“It’s been challenging because you want to compete against the best,” he said. “Being at the Olympics, the significance of this event, knowing everybody is prepared, as a competitor, you can’t wish for anything else.

“I’ve dreamt of nothing but a gold medal. That’s what I am going to be satisfied with. I’m going to have to earn it. It won’t be given to me at all.”

Taylor’s opponent in the final will be Iran’s Hassan Yazdani, the gold medalist from Rio in 2016 at 74 kilograms. Yazdani has won 31 consecutive matches since an October 2018 loss to Taylor at the world championships in Budapest. This is the most intriguing wrestling matchup of these the Olympics, and Taylor said he’s prepared.

“Back at home at Penn State, we’ve got these young [wrestlers] and they bring the fire every single day, and they keep me hungry,” he said. “I’m challenged all the time. My toughest matches a lot of times are [with those wrestlers]. I believe in myself. I want to be here and I want to win a gold medal.”

Taylor fell short of qualifying for the Rio Games, losing in the trials to Kyle Dake, who will be wresting for gold at 74 kilograms on Thursday. Since that loss, Taylor has been even more determined to achieve Olympic greatness.

“I’m just excited and thankful to be back,” he said. “You never know how these opportunities are going to shake out. These are Olympic medals. These aren’t given out, you’ve got to earn them.”

Taylor had never faced Punia, and there was very little scouting involved. Taylor was going to attack from the beginning, pursue his opponent until submission. It was that simple.

“Just wrestle hard, and that’s what I do, keep my opponents reacting, I want to score points,” he said. “Since I was a little kid, I’ve always been known to score a lot of points. Now that I’m here, that 8-year-old kid who had a dream of winning an Olympic gold medal, he’s here and he sees the opportunity. When I wrestle like that, that’s when I’m at my best.”

Growing up in Nevada, Taylor flourished in the youth wrestling circuit. He actually met his wife, Kendra, 20 years ago when they were matched up against each other in a tournament. He won the match, and he still has the scoresheet.

At Penn State, Taylor became known for his late rallies in matches, earning him the nickname “Magic Man,” from the Will Ferrell character in the movie, “Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby.”

Perhaps if he participated in a more popular American sport, Taylor would be a celebrity, the next Olympic champion on a Wheaties box, but he’ll be fine with the gold medal after such an arduous journey.

The final step is the match against Yazdani. Taylor will bring his relentlessness, hoping to seize another magic moment.

“We need superstars to wrestle to make this sport grow,” he said. “And we both have a lot of fire, big fan bases, we wrestle hard. We score. We’ve dominated this weight class for the last five years.

“Wrestling is definitely growing, and I’ve never trained to win matches. I’ve trained to dominate my opponent. That’s what wrestling needs more than anything. You want to go out there and put it on the line. If you get scored on, so what, keep scoring. If we want wrestling to be great, that’s what we need to do.”

Gary Washburn can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GwashburnGlobe.