Bruins see a lot of upside in 2020 draft pick Trevor Kuntar of Boston College

“It definitely opens up a lot of opportunity for me and some other freshmen, I think,” said Kuntar, who is in Brighton this week for the Bruins’ development camp at Warrior Ice Arena that will wrap up Friday. “We’ll have some big shoes to fill, but I know I’ve been working really hard this summer and I think I’m ready. Really excited for that opportunity.”

Bruins prospect Trevor Kuntar was among the Eagles to stay put on Jerry York’s roster, and the 20-year-old center will be eager to embrace the added playing time that should be available when he heads back to Conte Forum for his sophomore season.

The college hockey landscape is ever-shifting, but it shook with an emphatic jolt last spring with Boston College sophomore forwards Matt Boldy (Wild), Mike Hardman (Blackhawks), and Alex Newhook (Avalanche) all opting in a span of 72 hours to leave the Heights for a chance to launch their pro careers.

Kuntar, who grew up Williamsville, N.Y., a suburb of Buffalo, was selected at No. 89 by the Bruins in the 2020 draft. He suited up for all but one of the Eagles’ 24 games last season and chipped in with a 6-4—10 line, substantially below the team-leading pace (31 points) set by Boldy.

North Billerica’s Marc McLaughlin, another BC center, is also in camp this week as an invitee. Never drafted, he is on course to return as a senior after finishing runner-up to Boldy in team scoring with 24 points.

The Bruins drafted Kuntar, in part, because of the aggressive nature of his play and his potential to play up and down the lineup, be it in the middle or wing.

“He’s clearly a talented kid,” said Kim Brandvold, the Bruins’ skating and skills coach. “Getting to know him, he’s clearly someone who cares about the game and wants to improve all the time.

“You can see it in all the stuff we’re doing that he’s really absorbing things, both in terms of video we’re showing off the ice and then the things we’re doing on the ice.”

By Brandvold’s eye, Kuntar is willing to do the dirty work to gain inside ice — the gritty area around the net — and has a “good knack” for understanding the flow of a game.

“There’s a lot of upside there,” noted Brandvold. “And getting to know him a little more this week, an exciting young person to work with.”

Kuntar, who played three seasons for USHL Youngstown prior to joining BC, will remain at the Heights for at least one more season and could see it through as a full four-year Eagle. Watching teammates pack up after only a year or two, though, can make underclassmen eager to launch their pro careers.

“For me personally, I don’t really have a goal when I want to leave,” Kuntar said. “I think my goal is just to keep getting better and better every day, and when I feel ready enough … I don’t really want to jump in early, not be ready, and kind of make that mistake.

“I think when I’m ready to jump and make an impact right away at that next level is when I’ll be ready to leave.”

It did not surprise him to see Boldy, Hardman, and Newhook head out to find the footlights.

“I kind of expected it,” Kuntar said. “They’re all studs. So we all kind of expected it.”

Burning questions

Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy is expected to hold a Zoom session with reporters Thursday and no doubt will be asked his vision of who will replace David Krejci as No. 2 center, and also how he anticipates his back-line duos will line up after general manager Don Sweeney recently signed free agents Mike Reilly (a returnee) and Derek Forbort to three-year deals.

Ther early bet for No. 2 center: Charlie Coyle. The top three spots at left-side D will be sorted out among Matt Grzelcyk, Reilly, and Forbort.

Sweeney will hold his camp-wrap assessment with the media Friday.

Progress reports

Boldy, from Millis, was a Wild first-round pick (No. 12) in the ‘19 draft. He signed April 1 and piled up 18 points in his 14 games with the AHL Iowa Wild. Those numbers should bring the 6-2 left winger a serious look in the varsity training camp next month … Hardman, a right winger from Hanover, was signed March 30 by Chicago as an undrafted free agent. He went directly to the Hawks roster and chipped in with 1-2—3 across his first eight NHL games … Newhook, a center chosen 16th overall by the Avalanche in 2019, signed March 31 and split his time between AHL Colorado and the Avalanche (6 games, 0-3—3) …Kuntar on York’s advice when players are facing the decision to stay or go: “He’s very supportive. He knows when guys are ready, when guys are not ready. It’s up to the player. He’ll be very honest with you. If guys are ready, he knows it, and he’ll be very supportive of it.”

He’s a Harvard man

Mason Langenbrunner, a right-shot defenseman drafted at No. 151 in 2020, will play at USHL Fargo this season and then join Ted Donato’s Harvard Crimson for the start of 2022-23. Langenbrunner said he fielded opportunities from a number of schools, but it was the feel of the Harvard campus and program that proved the tipping point. “Loved the coaches there, loved the campus,” mused Langenbrunner, “and leaving with a Harvard degree at the end of the day is not such a bad thing.” … Once camp is finished, the Bruins’ next formal session at Warrior will be the start of rookie camp Sept. 15, followed quickly by what has become the traditional rookie tournament in Buffalo (games expected across Sept. 17-19). The veterans report to Brighton Sept. 22, and the first preseason tilt will be against the Capitals in D.C. Sept. 26.

Kevin Paul Dupont