Eduardo Rodriguez, long ball critical as Red Sox snap five-game skid in Detroit

But when the dust settled in the Motor City, the Sox erased the demons, at least for a moment, with a 4-1 win.

Their offense was partially responsible for the team dropping five straight contests, batting just .230 with 52 strikeouts and a .616 OPS. The starters played a part, too, with a 9.70 ERA and only one start of at least five innings.

The Red Sox needed everything to come together Wednesday evening against the Tigers.

It came via a 10-strikeout performance from Eduardo Rodriguez (8-6), a season high for the lefthander. It also came via offense, specifically the homer, as four registered all the game’s scoring.

J.D. Martinez got things going in the second inning, his solo shot to right-center his first homer since July 21. With two outs in the fifth, Kiké Hernández stung his 15th of the year, a two-run shot to left to make it 3-0. Jarren Duran made it back-to-back with a solo shot to left, building off a two-hit night Tuesday.

Rodriguez had been scuffling, his ERA back up to 5.60 and his last start against the Blue Jays arguably his worst of the season. He lasted just 3⅓ innings, and relinquished six earned runs backed by seven hits and four walks.

In the first, he issued a one-out walk to Jonathan Schoop and allowed a single to Robbie Grossman, putting runners at first and third. It appeared as if Rodriguez, who had been cut down by the one bad inning (or two) previously, was about to fall victim in his first frame. But the lefthander responded with back-to-back strikeouts against Miguel Cabrera and Eric Haase.

The Tigers had no chance at Rodriguez’s heater all night — he threw it on 54 of his 99 pitches, and got 12 swings and misses and 13 called strikes. He allowed only two hits in five innings, though he matched his season-worst four walks from Thursday.

Yet he wiggled his way out of innings. With Hirokazu Sawamura warming in the fifth, Rodriguez issued a leadoff walk to Zack Short, then another after back-to-back strikeouts. But Rodriguez found his way out of the jam, striking out Grossman to end the threat.

Detroit got on the board in the seventh, Schoop blasting a long solo shot off Josh Taylor, but couldn’t get the critical hit it needed to tighten a game in which the Red Sox were 1 for 11 (the Hernández home run) with runners in scoring position.

The Tigers put two on in the sixth against Sawamura with one out, but he fanned both Grayson Greiner and Short looking. Cora went to Adam Ottavino after Taylor followed the two-out Schoop homer with a walk, but Cabrera flew out on a first-pitch slider. Jeimer Candelario cracked a one-out double against Ottavino in the eighth, but he recovered to strike out Willi and Harold Castro.

Detroit finished with 18 strikeouts after Matt Barnes, reactivated from the COVID-19 injured list before the game, fanned two in the ninth for his 24th save. That was a season high for the Red Sox staff, which had fanned 15 four times this season, and matched Detroit’s worst in 2021.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.