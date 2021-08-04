Enes Kanter returns to Celtics on one-year deal

Kanter confirmed in a text message to the Globe that he is returning to Boston and also posted a picture of himself wearing a Celtics jersey on Twitter with the caption “#bleedgreen.”

After a quiet start to free agency, the Celtics welcomed back a familiar face on Wednesday by agreeing to a one-year, $2.7 million deal with center Enes Kanter, according to a league source.

Kanter played for Boston during the 2019-20 season, averaging 8.1 points and 7.4 rebounds, but last offseason was traded to the Trail Blazers as Boston looked to shed salary before signing Tristan Thompson to a two-year deal.

But Thompson was traded to the Kings last week, and now Kanter returns as his replacement, giving Boston some frontcourt depth behind Al Horford and Robert Williams. Kanter averaged 11.2 points and 11 rebounds for the Trail Blazers last season.





