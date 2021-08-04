Game 109: Red Sox at Tigers lineups and pregame notes

The Red Sox will look to snap their season-high five-game losing streak when they face the Tigers in Detroit Wednesday night.
They had another frustrating night at the plate on Tuesday, as they left nine runners on base in the 4-2 loss. The Rays also lost Tuesday night, so the Sox remain one game out of first place in the American League East.
Lineups
RED SOX (63-45): TBA
Pitching: LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (7-6, 5.60 ERA)
TIGERS (52-57): TBA
Pitching: RHP Casey Mize (6-5, 3.41 ERA)
Time: 7:10 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Red Sox vs. Mize: Xander Bogaerts 1-2, Franchy Cordero 0-2, Rafael Devers 0-2, Marwin Gonzalez 2-5, Kiké Hernández 0-3, J.D. Martinez 0-2, Hunter Renfroe 0-3, Christian Vázquez 1-2.
Tigers vs. Rodriguez: Miguel Cabrera 3-11, Jeimer Candelario 2-5, Harold Castro 0-2, Grayson Greiner 0-2, Robbie Grossman 4-11, Victor Reyes 1-3, Jonathan Schoop 7-30.
Stat of the day: Over the last eight games, Red Sox starters have an 8.47 ERA while averaging just over four innings an outing.
Notes: The Sox are averaging just 4 runs per game since the All-Star break, one of the worst performances in the big leagues in that time … Rodriguez is 4-1 with a 2.91 ERA in six starts against the Tigers … Miguel Cabrera is two home runs short of 500, and 56 hits away from 3,000. In his only appearance against the Red Sox, Mize allowed one run on three hits in six innings on May 5 despite walking four batters.
