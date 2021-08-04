Jerry Remy to undergo treatment for lung cancer, will step away from NESN broadcast

In April 2013, Remy announced that he’d suffered a relapse that offseason when cancer was found in a different spot on his lungs during his regular six-month CT scan that January.

Remy was initially diagnosed with lung cancer in 2008. He has suffered multiple recurrences.

Legendary Red Sox broadcaster Jerry Remy will undergo treatment for lung cancer, and is stepping away from the NESN broadcast.

In February 2017, he announced that the disease had returned, but he was back in the booth early in the regular season that year. In mid-June of that year, a recurrence required surgery and chemotherapy.

A former Boston second baseman, Remy has been the Red Sox’ regular color commentator on NESN since 1988.

His statement via NESN reads:

“Dear Red Sox Nation,

I’d like to share that I’ll be stepping away from the NESN broadcast for the time being to undergo lung cancer treatment. As I’ve done before and will continue to do, I will battle this with everything I have.

I am so grateful for the support from NESN, the Red Sox and all of you. I hope that I’ll be rejoining you in your living rooms soon. Lastly, I’d like to thank my medical team for all they’ve done for me throughout the treatment process.

Yours Truly,

Jerry”

