John Collins stays with Hawks on five-year, $125-million extension

Power forward John Collins, a key player in Atlanta’s unexpected run to the Eastern Conference finals, has agreed to a five-year, $125 million contract to remain with the Hawks, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Wednesday. Atlanta’s agreement with Collins secures another key player to a long-term deal after point guard Trae Young agreed to a five-year, $207 million rookie extension on Tuesday. The deal with Young begins in 2022. The average value of Collins’ new deal is $25 million. His base salary for the 2021-22 season will be $21.6 million. Collins, a restricted free agent, averaged 17.6 points and 7.4 rebounds in 2020-21, his fourth season. He was the No. 19 overall selection in the 2017 NBA draft and was a key piece in the rebuilding process that took the team to the East finals, where the Hawks lost to the eventual NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks. Collins set career highs with averages of 21.6 points and 10.1 rebounds in the 2019-2020 season, when he was limited by a suspension to 41 games. The 6-foot-9 Collins has consistently made high percentages of his shots from the field. He shot 55.6 percent this season, close to his career mark of 56.7 percent. Collins’ scoring and rebounding averages declined on a deeper, more talented roster this season, but that didn’t affect his preference to remain in Atlanta. “Obviously something I feel like I’ve voiced my opinion about a lot, saying I want to be here,” Collins said after the season. “I’ve tried to be the best professional I can and let the business side be the business side.”

76ers sign center Andre Drummond

The Philadelphia 76ers have signed nine-year veteran center Andre Drummond. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Drummond joins Philadelphia after splitting the 2020-21 season with Cleveland and the Los Angeles Lakers. The 6-foot-10, 279-pound Drummond, a two-time All-Star, will wear No. 1 for the Sixers. He appeared in 46 games (all starts) last season and averaged 14.9 points, 12.0 rebounds, 1.4 steals, and 1.1 blocks in 27.0 minutes per outing. He was one of just three NBA players, including new teammate Joel Embiid, to average a point-rebound double-double as well as one steal and one block last season. “We’re excited to add a veteran player of his caliber to our roster and look forward to the impact he’ll make this season,” said Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey, who announced the signing.