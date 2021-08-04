Kemba Walker reportedly set for the Knicks after agreeing to a Thunder buyout

After being traded by the Celtics to the Thunder in June, Kemba Walker appears to be on the move yet again.

The 31-year-old Walker will accept a buyout from the Thunder for the remaining two years and $74 million of his contract, according to multiple reports. Walker then plans to sign with the Knicks.

A New York native, Walker appears on the verge of a “dream homecoming,” as ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski noted.