MLB will give 30-team Opening Day another shot in 2022

AL openers are Toronto at Baltimore, Tampa Bay at Boston, Minnesota at the Chicago White Sox, Kansas City at Cleveland, the Los Angeles Angels at Oakland, Detroit at Seattle and the New York Yankees at Texas.

The league released the full 2022 schedule on Tuesday, with all 30 teams scheduled to play on March 31. NL openers have the Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, Colorado at the Los Angeles Dodgers, Atlanta at Miami, Arizona at Milwaukee, Washington at the New York Mets, St. Louis at Pittsburgh and San Francisco at San Diego.

Major League Baseball will try for the fourth time to have every team play its first game on the same day for the first time since 1968.

In the one interleague opener, Philadelphia is at Houston.

The collective bargaining agreement between MLB and the players’ association expires Dec. 1. Given the acrimonious relationship between the sides, a lockout or strike appears possible. Baseball has not had a work stoppage since a 7½-month strike in 1994-95 that caused the first cancellation of the World Series in 90 years.

MLB tried to have all 30 clubs play on the same opening day for three of the past four seasons. The start of the 2020 season was delayed to July 23 due to the pandemic, and there were two rainouts each in 2018 and 2021, the latter including Baltimore’s game at Fenway Park against the Red Sox. (Seattle and Oakland began the 2019 season with two games in Tokyo.)

In other scheduling details:

⋅ Interleague play has the AL East vs. NL Central, AL Central vs. NL West and AL West vs. NL East.

⋅ The Mets host the Yankees, observing the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

⋅ Every team is scheduled to play on Jackie Robinson Day, April 15, which falls on a Friday.

⋅ A day-night doubleheader is in the original schedule, with the Tigers at the Twins on July 23.

⋅ The All-Star Game will be at Dodger Stadium on July 19, its latest date since the 1981 game was played on Aug. 9 following a players’ strike.

⋅ The regular season is scheduled to end on Oct. 2.

Rays salvage one from Seattle

Randy Arozarena had a two-run triple during a three-run third and the Tampa Bay Rays beat Seattle, 4-3, at Tropicana Field to prevent a seven-game season sweep by the Mariners.

Josh Fleming (9-5) allowed two runs and five hits, and Mike Zunino hit his 21st homer for the Rays. Ryan Sherriff, the third Tampa Bay reliever, worked the ninth to get his first save. Tampa Bay went 5-4 during a homestand that included its three-game sweep of the Red Sox to take back first place in the AL East.

Seattle heads to New York to play the Yankees in a four-game series between playoff contenders that starts Thursday night.

Milwaukee staff loses John Axford, Eric Lauer in one night

The Milwaukee pitching staff has taken a couple more hits with John Axford out for the season with elbow trouble and Eric Lauer joining the team’s growing COVID-19 injured list. Brewers manager Craig Counsell said Axford has significant elbow damage and is going over his options after an injury foiled the 38-year-old’s comeback attempt. “He was climbing a tall hill,” Counsell said. “What he was doing was really hard to do. He got really far up the hill and then the last part just ended up being too tough.” The former Brewers closer, who started this season on the Toronto broadcast crew but signed a minor league contract with them after pitching well for Team Canada in an Olympic qualifier, retired just one of the five batters he faced Monday before leaving with elbow pain in his first major league appearance since 2018. Lauer started Monday’s game and threw five shutout innings; he has allowed just five runs over his last 31⅓ innings, but must sit out at least 10 days due to his positive test. Wednesday went better for the Brewers: Pinch-hitter Rowdy Tellez launched a three-run homer with two outs in the seventh inning to key a 4-2 victory over Pittsburgh. Tellez is batting .340 (18 of 53) with five homers and 16 RBIs in 21 games since the Brewers acquired him from Toronto on July 6. He hit just .209 in 50 games with the Blue Jays . . . Luis Castillo (6-10) pitched six effective innings, Tyler Stephenson homered to give the Reds a cushion they ended up needing, and Cincinnati held on to beat Minnesota, 6-5. Jonathan India had three hits and Joey Votto drove in two runs for the Reds, third in the race for the National League’s two wild-card berths.