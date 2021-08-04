Red Sox 2022 schedule: Season opens March 31 vs. Rays

The Red Sox announced their schedule for 2022 on Wednesday.

For the third straight year, they will open the season at home when they host the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday, March 31. After facing the Rays and Orioles, the Red Sox will depart for their first road trip, beginning Thursday, April 7 at the Yankees.

The Minnesota Twins will be the opponent for Patriots’ Day weekend, concluding the four-game series on Monday, April 18.