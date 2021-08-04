fb-pixel Skip to main content
Revolution 0, Nashville SC 0

Revolution battle to a soggy stalemate against Nashville SC

By Frank Dell'Apa Globe Correspondent,Updated August 4, 2021, 23 minutes ago
Nashville SC midfielder Alex Muyl (right)) battles for the ball with New England Revolution midfielder Wilfrid Kaptoum (right).
Nashville SC midfielder Alex Muyl (right)) battles for the ball with New England Revolution midfielder Wilfrid Kaptoum (right).George Walker IV/Associated Press

FOXBOROUGH — No Carles Gil, no playmaking, no goals. Gil (undisclosed injury) missed his first game of the season as the Revolution played to a 0-0 tie with Nashville SC at Gillette Stadium Wednesday night.

The Revolution (11-3-4, 37 points) entered the game with the league’s best record and highest goal total, but struggled offensively as their four-game winning streak was snapped. The Revolution, who play host to the Philadelphia Union Sunday, have been held scoreless twice this season, both times by Nashville (6-1-10, 28 points).

Nashville, 0-1-5 on the road, started with five defenders and two defensive midfielders. Despite having playmaking midfielders, Nashville threatened, a shot by Jhonder Cadiz saved (11th), a Matt LaGrassa attempt going high (27th).

The Revolution appeared to have a chance to open the scoring, as Gustavo Bou went down in the penalty area in the 65th minute. Nearly four minutes after referee Silviu Petrescu signaled for a penalty kick, Petrescu negated the call following a video review.

The Revolution controlled possession but failed to find openings until the final minutes of the first half, the best opportunity a Wilfrid Kaptoum close-range left-footer directly at Joe Willis. Nashville added Hani Mukhtar at the start of the second half, plus Randall Leal in the late going, too late to threaten.

