Revolution battle to a soggy stalemate against Nashville SC

FOXBOROUGH — No Carles Gil, no playmaking, no goals. Gil (undisclosed injury) missed his first game of the season as the Revolution played to a 0-0 tie with Nashville SC at Gillette Stadium Wednesday night.

The Revolution (11-3-4, 37 points) entered the game with the league’s best record and highest goal total, but struggled offensively as their four-game winning streak was snapped. The Revolution, who play host to the Philadelphia Union Sunday, have been held scoreless twice this season, both times by Nashville (6-1-10, 28 points).

Nashville, 0-1-5 on the road, started with five defenders and two defensive midfielders. Despite having playmaking midfielders, Nashville threatened, a shot by Jhonder Cadiz saved (11th), a Matt LaGrassa attempt going high (27th).