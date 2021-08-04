Revolution battle to a soggy stalemate against Nashville SC

FOXBOROUGH — No Carles Gil, no playmaking, no goals. Gil (undisclosed injury) missed his first game of the season as the Revolution played to a 0-0 tie with Nashville SC at Gillette Stadium Wednesday night.
The Revolution (11-3-4, 37 points) entered the game with the league’s best record and highest goal total, but struggled offensively as their four-game winning streak was snapped. The Revolution, who play host to the Philadelphia Union Sunday, have been held scoreless twice this season, both times by Nashville (6-1-10, 28 points).
Nashville, 0-1-5 on the road, started with five defenders and two defensive midfielders. Despite having playmaking midfielders, Nashville threatened, a shot by Jhonder Cadiz saved (11th), a Matt LaGrassa attempt going high (27th).
Advertisement
The Revolution appeared to have a chance to open the scoring, as Gustavo Bou went down in the penalty area in the 65th minute. Nearly four minutes after referee Silviu Petrescu signaled for a penalty kick, Petrescu negated the call following a video review.
The Revolution controlled possession but failed to find openings until the final minutes of the first half, the best opportunity a Wilfrid Kaptoum close-range left-footer directly at Joe Willis. Nashville added Hani Mukhtar at the start of the second half, plus Randall Leal in the late going, too late to threaten.