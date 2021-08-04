Revolution’s Carles Gil, Gustavo Bou, Matt Turner, and Tajon Buchanan named MLS All-Stars

Four Revolution players have been named to the Major League Soccer All-Star team. Midfielders Carles Gil and Tajon Buchanan, forward Gustavo Bou, and goalkeeper Matt Turner are New England’s quartet.
It’s the first time since 2008 that New England has had at least four players selected, and the seventh time in club history. The Revolution’s depth of talent helps explain why the club currently tops the Eastern Conference and is leading the Supporter’s Shield race.
Gil, 28, has been one of the most impactful players in MLS in 2021. The Spaniard has a league-leading 15 assists through 17 games.
Advertisement
Bou has found himself on the receiving end of several of Gil’s assists, as the 31-year-old Argentinian is second in the league with 10 goals (including nine in his last 10 appearances).
Having recently returned from backstopping the US men’s national team to a CONCACAF Gold Cup win (being named Best Goalkeeper), Turner has been dominant in 2021. The 27-year-old has a 7-2-3 record and became the first New England player since 2017 to win MLS Player of the Week (a feat Gil would match a week later).
Buchanan, 22, was named to the All-Star team as one of the “Commissioner’s Picks” by Don Garber. Like Turner, he also participated in the Gold Cup, starring for Canada and winning the Young Player Award along with being named in the tournament’s Best XI. Buchanan has three goals and three assists for the Revolution in 12 appearances in 2021.
The 28-player MLS All-Star team will face the LIGA BBVA MX All-Star team Aug. 25 at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles at 9 p.m.