Revolution’s Carles Gil, Gustavo Bou, Matt Turner, and Tajon Buchanan named MLS All-Stars

Four Revolution players have been named to the Major League Soccer All-Star team. Midfielders Carles Gil and Tajon Buchanan, forward Gustavo Bou, and goalkeeper Matt Turner are New England’s quartet.

It’s the first time since 2008 that New England has had at least four players selected, and the seventh time in club history. The Revolution’s depth of talent helps explain why the club currently tops the Eastern Conference and is leading the Supporter’s Shield race.

Gil, 28, has been one of the most impactful players in MLS in 2021. The Spaniard has a league-leading 15 assists through 17 games.