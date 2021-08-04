Tedy Bruschi has been on hand at Patriots camp as a voice of experience

“It’s great to see him,” Belichick said Wednesday. “Certainly, Tedy’s meant as much to this program as just about anybody. He was a tremendous player and leader and inspiration both on and off the field. He had a great career, and I appreciate his friendship and his support.

Former linebacker and three-time Super Bowl champion Tedy Bruschi has attended two of New England’s seven practices, spending a good portion of his time chatting with coach Bill Belichick , owner Robert Kraft , and senior football adviser Matt Patricia .

FOXBOROUGH — A familiar face has been joining the Patriots coaches on the sidelines during training camp.

“Certainly, anybody with the kind of experience that he has could lend some good insight to all of us. It’s good to see him back.”

Bruschi, who played his entire 13-year NFL career in New England, also spent some time mingling with inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo, his former teammate and current neighbor. Even though the two overlapped for just the 2008 season, Mayo expressed an appreciation for Bruschi’s support back in the day.

“Tedy was vital in my development,” Mayo said. “I just honestly came in trying to be a sponge and learn as much as I could — not only from Tedy but also [Mike] Vrabel and Junior [Seau], all those guys. That room was great.”

Since retiring in 2009, Bruschi has worked as an analyst for ESPN. In February, the University of Arizona hired him as a senior adviser to head football coach Jedd Fisch.

Although Bruschi doesn’t have a formal role with the Patriots, his presence at training camp has still had an impact. Rookie defensive end Ronnie Perkins expressed his appreciation via social media, sharing three photos of the pair working together.

“Standing on the shoulders of giants,” Perkins wrote. “Blessed and honored to receive advice from one of the best to ever lace up the cleats.”

Mayo is hopeful that the two are able to forge a bond.

“I’m sure Ronnie took away not only some of the technique things but how to be a professional,” Mayo said. “Honestly, I hope Ronnie tries to build a relationship with Tedy. He’s a smart guy, knows a lot about football, and he’s still in the game. Even though he’s not coaching, he watches a lot of ball.”

Awaiting his chance

Mayo, 35, confirmed that he remains interested in becoming a head coach one day. After joining the Patriots staff in 2019, he interviewed for the head coaching opening with the Philadelphia Eagles this past offseason.

“I definitely have aspirations to be a head coach,” Mayo said. “We have a great head coach here in New England. But that is the goal. That is the goal. I think I could do it — well, I should say I know I can do it. I’m just waiting for my chance to really come to fruition.”

Ready to help

Cornerbacks coach Mike Pellegrino referred to Stephon Gilmore as “Coach Steph,” while Gilmore remains away from the team on the physically unable to perform list.

“He’s working the other part of his game, working off the field, trying to get better,” said Pellegrino. “He’s rehabbing. He’s getting there, taking it one day at a time. But, in the meantime, he always helps the younger guys.”

Gilmore can be activated off PUP at any time to resume practicing, but he’ll likely wait until he receives a new contract. The 2019 Defensive Player of the Year is set to make a base salary of $7 million this season, and has been vocal about being paid “what I’m worth.”

Advertisement

Despite being away, Gilmore remains active within his position group, according to Pellegrino.

“He’s doing his part,” Pellegrino said. “He’s being a good teammate. He’s been great in the room.”

